2023 Week 8 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 7 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Degenrate75 going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 8 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 8 WR Rankings (PPR)

Tyreek Hill Cooper Kupp A.J. Brown Ja’Marr Chase Stefon Diggs Amon-Ra St. Brown Adam Thielen Keenan Allen CeeDee Lamb Davante Adams Puka Nacua Brandon Aiyuk Nico Collins Drake London Jakobi Meyers Zay Flowers DJ Moore Tee Higgins DK Metcalf Chris Olave Mike Evans Jaylen Waddle Terry McLaurin Christian Kirk DeVonta Smith Courtland Sutton George Pickens Gabriel Davis Michael Pittman Tyler Lockett Chris Godwin Kendrick Bourne Jordan Addison Diontae Johnson Calvin Ridley Marquise Brown Amari Cooper Rashee Rice DeAndre Hopkins Romeo Doubs Michael Thomas Josh Downs Tank Dell Curtis Samuel KJ Osborn Robert Woods Garrett Wilson Josh Palmer Wan’Dale Robinson Jayden Reed Rashid Shaheed Tutu Atwell Demario Douglas Josh Reynolds Nelson Agholor Tyler Boyd Brandin Cooks Michael Wilson Darius Slayton Jalin Hyatt Jaxon Smith-Njigba Brandon Powell Braxton Berrios DeVante Parker Jerry Jeudy Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Jahan Dotson Elijah Moore Johnathan Mingo DJ Chark Rondale Moore Alec Pierce Khalil Shakir Jauan Jennings Quentin Johnson Marvin Mims Ray-Ray McCloud Darnell Mooney Calvin Austin Dontayvion Wicks Jameson Williams Donovan Peoples-Jones Rashod Bateman Deonte Harty Ronnie Bell Kalif Raymond Marquez Valdes-Scantling Michael Gallup Chris Moore Randall Cobb JuJu Smith Schuster Allen Lazard Terrance Marshall Deven Thompkins Odell Beckham Jr Cedrick Wilson Kadarius Toney Allen Robinson II Isaiah Hodgins Skyy Moore Van Jefferson Trey Palmer Mack Hollins DeAndre Carter Dyami Brown

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

