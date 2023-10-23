 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 8 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 8 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 7 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Degenrate75 going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 8 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Week 7 RECAP, INJURIES & Week 8 Opening SPREADS

Week 7 Recap | Injuries | Week 8 Spreads | Each Team Notes | Game Previews

Week 8 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 8 WR Rankings (PPR)

  1. Tyreek Hill
  2. Cooper Kupp
  3. A.J. Brown
  4. Ja’Marr Chase
  5. Stefon Diggs
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  7. Adam Thielen
  8. Keenan Allen
  9. CeeDee Lamb
  10. Davante Adams
  11. Puka Nacua
  12. Brandon Aiyuk
  13. Nico Collins
  14. Drake London
  15. Jakobi Meyers
  16. Zay Flowers
  17. DJ Moore
  18. Tee Higgins
  19. DK Metcalf
  20. Chris Olave
  21. Mike Evans
  22. Jaylen Waddle
  23. Terry McLaurin
  24. Christian Kirk
  25. DeVonta Smith
  26. Courtland Sutton
  27. George Pickens
  28. Gabriel Davis
  29. Michael Pittman
  30. Tyler Lockett
  31. Chris Godwin
  32. Kendrick Bourne
  33. Jordan Addison
  34. Diontae Johnson
  35. Calvin Ridley
  36. Marquise Brown
  37. Amari Cooper
  38. Rashee Rice
  39. DeAndre Hopkins
  40. Romeo Doubs
  41. Michael Thomas
  42. Josh Downs
  43. Tank Dell
  44. Curtis Samuel
  45. KJ Osborn
  46. Robert Woods
  47. Garrett Wilson
  48. Josh Palmer
  49. Wan’Dale Robinson
  50. Jayden Reed
  51. Rashid Shaheed
  52. Tutu Atwell
  53. Demario Douglas
  54. Josh Reynolds
  55. Nelson Agholor
  56. Tyler Boyd
  57. Brandin Cooks
  58. Michael Wilson
  59. Darius Slayton
  60. Jalin Hyatt
  61. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  62. Brandon Powell
  63. Braxton Berrios
  64. DeVante Parker
  65. Jerry Jeudy
  66. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  67. Jahan Dotson
  68. Elijah Moore
  69. Johnathan Mingo
  70. DJ Chark
  71. Rondale Moore
  72. Alec Pierce
  73. Khalil Shakir
  74. Jauan Jennings
  75. Quentin Johnson
  76. Marvin Mims
  77. Ray-Ray McCloud
  78. Darnell Mooney
  79. Calvin Austin
  80. Dontayvion Wicks
  81. Jameson Williams
  82. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  83. Rashod Bateman
  84. Deonte Harty
  85. Ronnie Bell
  86. Kalif Raymond
  87. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  88. Michael Gallup
  89. Chris Moore
  90. Randall Cobb
  91. JuJu Smith Schuster
  92. Allen Lazard
  93. Terrance Marshall
  94. Deven Thompkins
  95. Odell Beckham Jr
  96. Cedrick Wilson
  97. Kadarius Toney
  98. Allen Robinson II
  99. Isaiah Hodgins
  100. Skyy Moore
  101. Van Jefferson
  102. Trey Palmer
  103. Mack Hollins
  104. DeAndre Carter
  105. Dyami Brown

