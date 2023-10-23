 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 8 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 8 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Pat Mayo recaps Week 7 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Degenrate75 going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 8 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 8 RB Rankings (PPR)

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Tony Pollard
  3. Travis Etienne
  4. Alvin Kamara
  5. Jahmyr Gibbs
  6. Kenneth Walker
  7. Derrick Henry
  8. Austin Ekeler
  9. Raheem Mostert
  10. Breece Hall
  11. Isiah Pacheco
  12. Josh Jacobs
  13. Joe Mixon
  14. Bijan Robinson
  15. Rachaad White
  16. D’Onta Foreman
  17. Dameon Pierce
  18. Saquon Barkley
  19. Gus Edwards
  20. D’Andre Swift
  21. James Cook
  22. Jonathan Taylor
  23. Rhamondre Stevenson
  24. Alexander Mattison
  25. Miles Sanders
  26. Kareem Hunt
  27. Brian Robinson
  28. Aaron Jones
  29. Javonte Williams
  30. Emari Demercado
  31. Jaylen Warren
  32. Zack Moss
  33. Justice Hill
  34. Latavius Murray
  35. Darrell Henderson
  36. Najee Harris
  37. Jaleel McLaughlin
  38. Antonio Gibson
  39. Craig Reynolds
  40. Ezekiel Elliott
  41. Royce Freeman
  42. Pierre Strong
  43. Tyjae Spears
  44. Devin Singletary
  45. Chuba Hubbard
  46. AJ Dillon
  47. Kenneth Gainwell
  48. Darrynton Evans
  49. Tyler Allgeier
  50. Matt Breida
  51. Samaje Perine
  52. Josh Kelley
  53. Jeff Wilson
  54. Jerick McKinnon
  55. Elijah Mitchell
  56. Michael Carter
  57. Damien Williams
  58. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  59. Jordan Mason
  60. Keaontay Ingram
  61. Zach Evans
  62. Jamaal Williams
  63. Boston Scott
  64. Dalvin Cook
  65. Tony Jones
  66. Rico Dowdle
  67. Cam Akers
  68. Kendre Miller
  69. Patrick Taylor
  70. Eric Gray
  71. DeeJay Dallas
  72. Trey Sermon
  73. Tank Bigsby
  74. Melvin Gordon
  75. Isaiah Spiller
  76. Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  77. Kenyan Drake
  78. Sean Tucker
  79. D’Ernest Johnson
  80. Treyveon Williams
  81. Cordarrelle Patterson
  82. Ty Chandler
  83. Salvon Ahmed
  84. Chase Brown
  85. Rashaad Penny
  86. Zamir White

