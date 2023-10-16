 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 7 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 7 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 6 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Tyler Tamboline going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 7 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Chicken Wings made on air.

MNF Best Player Props

Week 6 Recap | Week 7 Spreads | W6 Team Notes | Week 7 Spread Picks | Game Previews

Week 7 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 7 TE Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Sam LaPorta
  3. Mark Andrews
  4. TJ Hockenson
  5. Dallas Goedert
  6. Evan Engram
  7. George Kittle
  8. Darren Waller
  9. Kyle Pitts
  10. Logan Thomas
  11. Pat Freiermuth
  12. Michael Mayer
  13. Jonnu Smith
  14. Kylen Granson
  15. Taysom Hill
  16. Cole Kmet
  17. David Njoku
  18. Noah Fant
  19. Hunter Henry
  20. Dalton Kincaid
  21. Tyler Higbee
  22. Trey McBride
  23. Zach Ertz
  24. Adam Trautman
  25. Dawson Knox
  26. Mike Gesicki
  27. Greg Dulcich
  28. Durham Smythe
  29. Isaiah Likely
  30. Josh Oliver

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 7 DST Rankings

  1. CLE
  2. SF
  3. WAS
  4. BUF
  5. JAX
  6. NYG
  7. NO
  8. GB
  9. SEA
  10. TB
  11. LV
  12. DET
  13. IND
  14. KC
  15. LAC
  16. NE
  17. BAL

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

