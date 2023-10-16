2023 Week 7 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 6 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Tyler Tamboline going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 7 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Chicken Wings made on air.

Week 6 Recap | Week 7 Spreads | W6 Team Notes | Week 7 Spread Picks | Game Previews

Week 7 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 7 WR Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

Tyreek Hill Cooper Kupp Stefon Diggs Keenan Allen Amon-Ra St. Brown A.J. Brown Brandon Aiyuk Davante Adams Chris Olave Puka Nacua DK Metcalf Mike Evans Christian Watson Jakobi Meyers Jaylen Waddle Terry McLaurin DJ Moore Christian Kirk DeVonta Smith Chris Godwin Tyler Lockett Calvin Ridley Drake London Marquise Brown Zay Flowers Gabriel Davis Diontae Johnson Amari Cooper Kendrick Bourne George Pickens Michael Pittman Michael Thomas Curtis Samuel Romeo Doubs Jordan Addison Jerry Jeudy Rashid Shaheed Tutu Atwell Michael Wilson KJ Osborn Wan’Dale Robinson Josh Downs Rashee Rice Darius Slayton Braxton Berrios Nelson Agholor DeVante Parker Josh Palmer Josh Reynolds Courtland Sutton Jauan Jennings Jahan Dotson Quentin Johnson Marvin Mims Justin Watson Ray-Ray McCloud Calvin Austin Brandon Powell Jayden Reed Ronnie Bell Jameson Williams Elijah Moore Donovan Peoples-Jones Rondale Moore Rashod Bateman Jaxon Smith-Njigba Deonte Harty Darnell Mooney Kalif Raymond Deven Thompkins Odell Beckham Jr Cedrick Wilson Kadarius Toney Allen Robinson II Isaiah Hodgins Marquez Valdes-Scantling Skyy Moore Quez Watkins Van Jefferson Alec Pierce Trey Palmer Mack Hollins Jalin Hyatt Hunter Renfrow DeAndre Carter Dyami Brown

