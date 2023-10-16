 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 7 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 7 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 6 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Tyler Tamboline going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 7 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Chicken Wings made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 7 WR Rankings (PPR)

  1. Tyreek Hill
  2. Cooper Kupp
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. Keenan Allen
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  6. A.J. Brown
  7. Brandon Aiyuk
  8. Davante Adams
  9. Chris Olave
  10. Puka Nacua
  11. DK Metcalf
  12. Mike Evans
  13. Christian Watson
  14. Jakobi Meyers
  15. Jaylen Waddle
  16. Terry McLaurin
  17. DJ Moore
  18. Christian Kirk
  19. DeVonta Smith
  20. Chris Godwin
  21. Tyler Lockett
  22. Calvin Ridley
  23. Drake London
  24. Marquise Brown
  25. Zay Flowers
  26. Gabriel Davis
  27. Diontae Johnson
  28. Amari Cooper
  29. Kendrick Bourne
  30. George Pickens
  31. Michael Pittman
  32. Michael Thomas
  33. Curtis Samuel
  34. Romeo Doubs
  35. Jordan Addison
  36. Jerry Jeudy
  37. Rashid Shaheed
  38. Tutu Atwell
  39. Michael Wilson
  40. KJ Osborn
  41. Wan’Dale Robinson
  42. Josh Downs
  43. Rashee Rice
  44. Darius Slayton
  45. Braxton Berrios
  46. Nelson Agholor
  47. DeVante Parker
  48. Josh Palmer
  49. Josh Reynolds
  50. Courtland Sutton
  51. Jauan Jennings
  52. Jahan Dotson
  53. Quentin Johnson
  54. Marvin Mims
  55. Justin Watson
  56. Ray-Ray McCloud
  57. Calvin Austin
  58. Brandon Powell
  59. Jayden Reed
  60. Ronnie Bell
  61. Jameson Williams
  62. Elijah Moore
  63. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  64. Rondale Moore
  65. Rashod Bateman
  66. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  67. Deonte Harty
  68. Darnell Mooney
  69. Kalif Raymond
  70. Deven Thompkins
  71. Odell Beckham Jr
  72. Cedrick Wilson
  73. Kadarius Toney
  74. Allen Robinson II
  75. Isaiah Hodgins
  76. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  77. Skyy Moore
  78. Quez Watkins
  79. Van Jefferson
  80. Alec Pierce
  81. Trey Palmer
  82. Mack Hollins
  83. Jalin Hyatt
  84. Hunter Renfrow
  85. DeAndre Carter
  86. Dyami Brown

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

