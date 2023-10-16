 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 7 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 7 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 6 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Tyler Tamboline going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 7 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Chicken Wings made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 7 RB Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Josh Jacobs
  3. Kenneth Walker
  4. Kyren Williams
  5. Raheem Mostert
  6. Alvin Kamara
  7. Travis Etienne
  8. Bijan Robinson
  9. Saquon Barkley
  10. Isiah Pacheco
  11. Brian Robinson
  12. D’Andre Swift
  13. Aaron Jones
  14. Rachaad White
  15. James Cook
  16. Rhamondre Stevenson
  17. Craig Reynolds
  18. Alexander Mattison
  19. Roschon Johnson
  20. Elijah Mitchell
  21. Jerome Ford
  22. Jordan Mason
  23. Javonte Williams
  24. Jaylen Warren
  25. Gus Edwards
  26. Zack Moss
  27. Najee Harris
  28. Jonathan Taylor
  29. Latavius Murray
  30. Jaleel McLaughlin
  31. Keaontay Ingram
  32. D’Onta Foreman
  33. Jeff Wilson
  34. Antonio Gibson
  35. Ezekiel Elliott
  36. Justice Hill
  37. Jerick McKinnon
  38. Kenneth Gainwell
  39. Tyler Allgeier
  40. Kareem Hunt
  41. AJ Dillon
  42. Samaje Perine
  43. Josh Kelley
  44. Damien Williams
  45. Zach Charbonnet
  46. Matt Breida
  47. Zach Evans
  48. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  49. Boston Scott
  50. Cam Akers
  51. Emari Demercado
  52. Kendre Miller
  53. Patrick Taylor
  54. Eric Gray
  55. Pierre Strong
  56. DeeJay Dallas
  57. Darrynton Evans
  58. Trey Sermon
  59. Tank Bigsby
  60. Melvin Gordon
  61. Isaiah Spiller
  62. Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  63. Kenyan Drake
  64. Sean Tucker
  65. D’Ernest Johnson
  66. Treyveon Williams
  67. Cordarrelle Patterson
  68. Ty Chandler
  69. Tony Jones
  70. Salvon Ahmed
  71. Chase Brown
  72. Rashaad Penny
  73. Zamir White

