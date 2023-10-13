Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 6

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 6 main slate on DraftKings.

Quarterback

Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, $5,000 — Minshew is one of the cheapest starting quarterbacks on the board in Week 6. When you consider some of the others that are in this price range, Mac Jones ($5,000) and Zach Wilson ($4,900) it’s easy to like Minshew against the Jags. Against a team very good against the run, Minshew should be throwing plenty in this game against a defense that allows a ton of fantasy production to the position. Opposing QB’s are averaging 21.7 DKFP with 271 passing yards and 8 touchdown passes. Minshew has been good in his four games, sporting a 69% completion rate, a 78% adjusted completion, two passing touchdowns, no interceptions and 6.7 YPA. He hasn’t been afraid to go downfield either, with eight pass attempts of at least 20 yards or more. Pairing him with Michael Pittman Jr ($6,300) is extremely inexpensive and leaves you with an average of $5,528 per player remaining. Against a Jags defense struggling against the pass, he’s a very strong value.

Other Option – Brock Purdy ($5,600) at CLE

Running Back

Brian Robinson Jr, Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, $5,700 — I’ll be totally honest, finding a worthwhile value running back is extremely tough. Robinson Jr gets the nod from me but I can’t say I’m overly excited to play him. The Falcons have been good against the run, allowing an average of just 3.7 YPC and zero touchdowns thus far. That being said, I’d expect this game to stay close and Robinson remains involved. Last week, with the Commanders being blown out by a score of 40-20, Robinson only saw 10 total touches for 8.3 DKFP. This week should be a normal workload for him, where he’s seeing as much as 21 touches in a game.

Other Options – De’Andre Swift $6,200 at NYJ

Wide Receiver

Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, $3,500 — In what should be a pass-heavy game script for the Panthers, Mingo has my attention at $3,500. It’s a very cheap price for someone who is averaging 6.5 targets per game for a team that is a 14-point underdog. Mingo could simply get here from a fantasy standpoint on volume alone with this expected game script playing out. Sure, one could say that he hasn’t had that big game yet and they’d be right. However, it’s hard to find a receiver that’s seeing almost seven targets per game at this price point. On the year, Mingo is seeing an aDOT of 11.2 and 24% of the teams Air Yards.

Other Options – Jackson Smith-Njigba ($3,600) vs. CIN

Tight End

Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders, $3,400 – Smith continues to be a great value at the tight end position. He’s third on the team in total targets with 26, trailing only Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Smith outsnapped Pitts last week 49-41, the first time this season that occurred. Smith has drawn at least six targets in four straight games, averaging 11.5 DKFP over that span. The Commanders have been a good team against the tight end position, allowing just 8.0 DKFP, 27 receiving yards and one touchdown to the position. However, Darrick Forrest was placed on the IR, opening up a better matchup for Smith. In coverage, the saftey was targeted against 11 times allowing six receptions for 56 yards and 9.3 YPR.

Other Options – Cade Otton $3,200 vs. DET

