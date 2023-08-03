Terence “Bud” Crawford: “I’m as good as anybody who has ever laced up a pair of boxing gloves”

Undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound best boxer in the world Terence “Bud” Crawford joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz following his recent victory over Errol Spence Jr.

TERENCE CRAWFORD WINS IT BY TKO IN ROUND 9



(via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/8F2Gr2Mxt2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2023

When Dan asked Crawford if he was as good as Floyd Mayweather, all Crawford could say was “huh,” before revealing that he considers himself as good as anyone who has ever laced up a pair of gloves.

“Are you as good as Floyd Mayweather?”



- Dan



“Huh? How can you ask me that question?…I’m as good as anybody that ever laced up a pair of boxing gloves.” - @terencecrawford



https://t.co/ca83uunUOL

https://t.co/DeQfjqwaFY pic.twitter.com/HLHyirOwSM — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 3, 2023

Crawford also discussed the fight with Spence, how he developed his skills and his feelings on Aaron Rodgers leaving his beloved Packers in the full video, which can be seen below.

Meanwhile, Dan was in his feelings as Stugotz is off galavanting in New York with strange new co-hosts ...

"This is like seeing someone you're dating...ON a dating app." – @lucy_rohden after we played more sound of @Stugotz790 cheating on Dan this morning on WFAN.



https://t.co/oDFgTeFueW pic.twitter.com/oqdfvKtCd1 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 3, 2023

Check out the breakdown of Thursday’s show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Fake Laugh King

Dan is pissed at Billy and Chris and accuses them of knowingly sabotaging the softball excursion to Marlins park. Stugotz is fake laughing his way to the top of WFAN, meanwhile David Samson is here.

The Big Suey: Tribute to Lebo + Terence Bud Crawford

We continue to honor Dan’s brother with a tribute featuring various appearances on the show over the years. Then undisputed welterweight champion and pound for pound best boxer in the world Terence Bud Crawford joins the show to discuss his fight with Errol Spence Jr., how he developed his skills and his feelings on Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay.

Hour 1: It’s Called Journalism

The Iowa kicker betting scandal and subsequent puff piece on offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz brings out the worst version of Lucy. Oh, and remember the submersible?

Hour 2: Molly Jong-Fast + Amin On The Scene

Political commentator Molly Jong-Fast joins the show to address the Trump indictment. Amin is deployed to investigate the Lucas Lechuga advertisement in the sweltering heat. Stugotz drops an F-Bomb on WFAN while openly campaigning for a job with no regard for his current employer. Plus poll results and Thursday Thunder.

Postgame Show: Sheryl Crow Must Be Rolling Over In Her Grave

Brad Williams thinks Charlotte is a physicist and Chris Cote has completely changed his approach to the in-person greeting.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @LeBatardShow.

THURSDAY THUNDER PARLAY PICKS

The Dan Le Batard Show gives their top parlay pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s betting card. See their top parlay pick HERE!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.