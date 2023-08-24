Shohei Ohtani’s elbow injury is “a nightmare all the way around”

David Samson joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Thursday to discuss the terrible news that Shohei Ohtani tore his UCL and will not pitch again this season.

.@Angels announce Shohei Ohtani has been diagnosed with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow and will not pitch again this season. pic.twitter.com/0gxmUYRJ2P — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2023

David minced no words — the UCL tear for Ohtani is a nightmare all the way around. David says the plan of Ohtani and his agent this offseason was finally for him to be paid like the combo of Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole everyone says he is. David says his problem has always been, how long can he actually be both a middle-of-the-order bat and a top-of-the-rotation starter? David says this injury guarantees that his free-agent deal will include an opt-out because he’s not going to get paid like both.

David asks the rhetorical question of how many pitchers have come back from TWO Tommy John procedures to pitch effectively. He named Nate Eovaldi ... and that’s pretty much the list.

“For Ohtani to be the best pitcher in baseball after two Tommy Johns, it’s going to be very challenging,” Samson said.

Jeremy asks if a shorter-term deal for Ohtani opens things up a bit for some of the smaller-market teams in baseball, like, say, the Marlins? David had a simple response.

“The answer is no and the reason the answer is no is you have to look at what percentage of your total payroll an individual player takes,” he said, noting that the most you ever want to have a player represent of your total payroll is 20 percent. The math just doesn’t work, so David doesn’t think that Ohtani will be available to any team whose payroll is below $190 to $220 million.

Izzy says Chris Cote wondered just how good the Angels would have felt had they traded him at the deadline and then heard about this injury and whether they just need to work him into the ground for the rest of this season to make him unattractive to other teams (he did DH in the second game of a doubleheader after getting hurt). David had other thoughts, however.

“If I’m Ohtani, I’m not playing the rest of the year,” he said.

He added that if he was Ohtani or Ohtani’s agent, while he loves that he played in the second game of the doubleheader it’s just not worth it because if any of his mechanics change and he ends up with any sort of shoulder issue or lower half issue because he has to overcompensate it’s all bad.

“There is no reason, the Angels are finished,” David said. “If I’m Ohtani, I love baseball but no, I’m done for the year.”

Meanwhile, JuJu made an interesting admission about his experience seeing one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters ...

“I thought Oppenheimer was a Superhero.”



- @JuJuGotti makes a shameful admission about a recent trip to the movie theater. ️



https://t.co/IzPz4txQS8

️ https://t.co/EUCQuN0P2q pic.twitter.com/ppfgCJMyuq — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 24, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Recording In Progress

David Samson is here for his regular Thursday Local Hour! Messi and Inter Miami continue to blow our collective minds after another thrilling victory in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Can Messi and Inter Miami fast track MLS? If you’re just following now, are you too late to the party? Then, David and the crew dive into Shohei Ohtani’s UCL injury, Baker Mayfield’s family, the Yankees, and more. Plus, Izzy, Mike, and the Shipping Container spin the wheel of topics involving Tua, Jimmy Butler, and the Marlins.

The Big Suey: YORMARK!

It’s time to get back to the wheel of topics with a couple more football topics in play including ACC realignment and Reggie Bush vs. the NCAA. Mike Ryan loses his mind over Brett Yormark and the Big 12 eating the ACC’s lunch. Plus, what are the songs and movies of the summer?

Hour 1: ...Is Everyone Okay...?

What starts as good fun escalates to real tensions between Amin and Izzy and we’re not sure how to move forward with our content...

Hour 2: Everyone Do The Carlton!

Molly Jong-Fast is here to discuss the first Republican debate and all the ins and outs of Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and more. Then, Ryan Clark has apologized to Tua for his comments about his body, and everyone wants to do The Carlton and The Elaine. Plus, what are the TV shows you go to sleep to?

Postgame Show: Blondes Have More Rebounds

Jimmy Butler is having the time of his life before the U.S. Open, and we’re having the time of our lives updating the polls and delivering our Thursday Thunder!

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @LeBatardShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.