Stugotz has a message for Brewers fans, owner: GET OVER IT!!!!

Craig Counsell has a new job and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz did not see it coming.

Craig Counsell has been named the new manager of the Chicago Cubs pic.twitter.com/7bb74J0b2t — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 6, 2023

Dan notes that not only did he not see this one coming, but the Mets also didn’t see this one coming and David P. Samson didn’t see this one coming, getting it wrong in thinking that it was a foregone conclusion that Counsell would be joining David Stearns in Queens.

I am definitely surprised. Thought Stearns and Counsell were a package deal. Apparently Steve Cohen thought otherwise. Mendoza definitely cheaper than counsell. Maybe saving money for Ohtani? #waittosee https://t.co/vXxR1FFXkA — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) November 6, 2023

Counsell signed a GIANT five-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs which makes him the highest-paid manager in baseball and dwarfs his highest salary as a player ($3,150,000 in 2004 with his now-former team the Brewers. Awkward.) And Dan notes that the Brewers were clearly surprised and hurt given the quote that owner Mark Attanasio gave MLB.com about his now-former manager.

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio shares his thoughts after Craig Counsell's departure pic.twitter.com/aTmOinwjQP — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 6, 2023

Stugotz has a simple response to Attanasio and any other Brewers fan in their feelings today: GET OVER IT!

Stugotz notes that Counsell took a better job in a bigger market, one of the few jobs that still matter in Major League Baseball. Counsell is no longer welcome in Brewers country? Congratulations, Stugotz says, your life just got better! Stugotz can’t believe that people are this outraged about a manager leaving. WHO CARES?!?!?

Billy points out that the deal went down in a questionable way, unceremoniously kicking former World Series champion David Ross to the curb. It wasn’t an opening that existed, Billy says, until secret negotiations began to bring him to the Friendly Confines. But Chris Cote asks, what’s the difference if the Cubs had parted ways with Ross the day before? No matter how you slice it, Ross is out of the job.

Dan does want to take a second to salute what he calls the world’s laziest graffiti artists who vandalized Counsell’s Little League field.

A member of the Whitefish Bay Little League board has since covered up the vandalized Craig Counsell Park sign with a tarp.



What neighbors have to say about the overnight defacement coming up on @WISN12News at 11am. pic.twitter.com/4R0Hikcfw5 — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) November 7, 2023

Greg Cote, who notes that he is FULL of vitality, understands where the Brewers and their fans are coming from here and why they’re angry at Counsell. He notes that the Brewers gave Counsell his start as a manager. Dan chimes in that Counsell consistently overachieved, given that there was little to no expectations and payroll. Dan also says Counsell is considered to be a master at preparation, knows the sport and is perfect in sitting between the front office/data and the management of human beings whose feelings you need to care about.

Stugotz still isn’t having it, however. He says the people of Milwaukee must not want anyone to get good at their jobs and get to go to a better job in a better market. That’s why they’re stuck in Kenosha, they’re not thinking big. Counsell is thinking big, he says. Who, he asks, wouldn’t take the Cubs job over the Brewers?!?!?

Greg doesn’t mind Counsell leaving for a better job in a bigger market, but he says it was incumbent upon Counsell to do so in an amicable way and not blindside the team that had just employed you for almost a decade.

Dan doesn’t necessarily agree, saying it’s more problematic that someone else (Ross) had a job and was popular, but that’s the cold nature of the business in a way. So keeping in mind that you need to keep things quiet, Dan asks you owe what to an employer as a courtesy when leaving a job? According to Greg, you owe a smooth exit, an exit free of controversy. But, Dan says, isn’t leaving the controversy in of itself? Is there really a good way to leave? Aren’t they really just made about the fact that he’s leaving and going to a rival? And especially when they get big timed in the process.

Meanwhile, Billy has some thoughts about Aaron Rodgers and his Achilles ...

“Is it crazy to wonder if he (Aaron Rodgers) never actually tore his achilles?…” - @billygil



https://t.co/q1JKGBFuye pic.twitter.com/K7RLl2UuMD — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 7, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: The Aaron Rodgers Achilles Conspiracy

Dan is questioning why the company paid for Chris Cote to go to Germany if he was going to be drunk the whole time, but Chris thought the assignment was simply “be Chris in Germany.” Also, Billy and Stugotz are having some complications with the God Bless Football schedule. Then, Billy unleashes an Aaron Rodgers conspiracy theory regarding his “torn achilles” and how he may be pulling the wool over all of our eyes. Plus, Burnie takes a spill, LeBron James is a sight to behold, Greg’s rat-based alcohol consumption, and confusion over the Dolphins record against “winning teams.”

The Big Suey: When Billy Showed Up at One O’Clock

Stugotz is at it again with another “overpromise and underdeliver” situation. The crew takes a look at last night’s Heat Culture court, Greg Cote admits he was wrong about a Messi take, and we learn more about ‘After The Game on Thursdays Depending on the Schedule featuring Roy.’ Then, Mike Ryan believes the Canes are title contenders in Men’s Basketball, Dan is against due process, and Chris Simms bullies Billy Gil. Plus, animal expert Ron Magill joins the show to chat about the red hot Cesta Cyclones, seat turtles, owls, and Dan’s mucus-filled voice.

Hour 1: Hee-Haw Three

Stugotz loves the way Troy Aikman ripped Zach Wilson last night, but he has a problem with the way Dan and others are discussing the Craig Counsell news. Then, Josh “Jobs” Dobbs a.k.a. the Passtronaut is a sensation, but we have some concerns about how much the QBs across the NFL have been neutered by play-calling and check downs. Plus, does political polling still work if no one has a landline? Don’t worry, Greg Cote does.

Hour 2: A Long History of Doing Stupid Stuff

Molly Jong-Fast of Fast Politics joins the show to discuss Election Day, polling in the United States, Donald Trump’s felony charges, Trump vs. Biden, and much more across American politics. Then, after discussing our own political load management, the crew gets to their Stat of the Day and discusses Tony’s NEW nomination for the best jingle of all-time. Plus, there was a great viral moment from a fan making a shot at a Milwaukee Bucks game, and Stugotz, Billy, and Greg go to the Bucket of Death.

Postgame Show: They Were Pretty Good With Mark Richt

“Complicated Legacy Joe Zagacki” makes his return to the program. Plus, Dan listened to the Dolphins AM Radio Broadcast this weekend and questions whether Joe Rose’s enthusiasm can be real before suggesting a replacement for the ‘Miami Dolphins Number 1’ theme song.

VIDEO:

