David Samson: Brian Cashman is DONE after Giancarlo Stanton comments

Brian Cashman is having himself quite the offseason and former Marlins president David Samson joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to talk about it.

Earlier in the offseason, Cashman was ranting and raving at the GM Meetings (before, of course, they had to be canceled because almost everyone got sick), defending his record and job performance in the Bronx.

"I think we're pretty f---ing good, personally, and I'm proud of our people"



Brian Cashman on the Yankees' staff and their organizational process: pic.twitter.com/241maLqf6Z — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 7, 2023

Brian Cashman has a back-and-forth with a reporter about Anthony Volpe's 2023 offensive season and the Yankees' player development pic.twitter.com/oU4zxy0Thr — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 7, 2023

Then the latest kerfuffle where he seemingly took what some considered shots at oft-injured Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, which led Stanton’s agent to fire back in kind.

Giancarlo Stanton's agent Joel Wolfe responds to Brian Cashman's comments about Stanton's injury history pic.twitter.com/P1yBcZjguW — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 14, 2023

What does Samson have to say about Cashman’s comments? He’s DONE! Samson says that it’s unacceptable for a GM to call out one of his players that way. And he doesn’t care if it’s true or not — David says they’re not in the business of telling the truth, the business they’re in is public posturing. It’s telling the media and the fans the best message you can, he says, and always being positive while having the backs of the players. Do you think, he asks, that Aaron Judge will let this slander toward his buddy Giancarlo Stanton stand? NO CHANCE!

"He's done. (Yankees GM Brian Cashman) is done. You don't survive that...this is the beginning of the end." – @DavidPSamson says Cashman's recent critical comments of Giancarlo Stanton will eventually get him fired this year if the Yankees don't perform well.



… pic.twitter.com/ESrobc1Gnj — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 15, 2023

No matter what, however, remember this: David Samson is not a kook! He’s just trying to let people know what goes on behind closed doors, like with what’s going on with the potential move of the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas.

On today’s Nothing Personal, we offered a bit of PR advice to the owner of the Oakland A’s. So far, to no avail. But, hope springs eternal. Full episode at https://t.co/ODtZzigbOU pic.twitter.com/xLAbim6chL — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) November 15, 2023

Getting back to Cashman, David says this is the beginning of the end for the Yankees increasingly embattled GM. Samson says Cashman is acting in a way he’s never seen him act in before. David notes that Cashman has been with the Yankees for a long time, and it can get to you. And David feels like something has snapped with Cashman because who says the things he said about Stanton — a player he traded for, a player he paid — if he’s going to stick around? David says Hal Steinbrenner is going to have no choice if the Yankees don’t perform in 2024, he’s going to finally have to do what George would have done YEARS ago and that’s give Cashman his walking papers.

Meanwhile, the crew discussed the news about Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury and the reaction in the sports media to it ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: I Am Not a Kook

David Samson is here for his Wednesday Local Hour, but first, we have to get to the recent success of the local teams and Roy and Stugotz’s Bucket of Death punishments. David discusses the potential relocation of the Oakland A’s, Brian Cashman being “done” in New York, Trevor Bauer, a U.S. Senator trying to throw hands, and more. Plus, the impossibly sweet Pablo López joins the show to share the details of his upcoming “Pickleball for Pets” event in Miami as we try to get him to say something mean. He also chats about what it was like being traded from Miami to Minnesota, hitters guessing at the plate, the language he curses in, and emotional goodbyes.

The Big Suey: 13 Seconds

Dion Dawkins embraces body positivity, JuJu Gotti is furious with the Buffalo Bills for scapegoating Ken Dorsey, and did you remember the Bengals made the Super Bowl the year of the Bills-Chiefs game? Then, would Stugotz actually kill for Josh Allen to be his QB? And Jessica is doing some private jet tracking. Plus, Garrett Graff wrote the book on UFO’s and is definitely not himself an alien. He explains what he’s learned in his search for extra terrestrial life including weird junk in the sky, FOAF Tales, and more.

Hour 1: We’re Sorry About the Fire Alarm

A U.S. Senator wants to fight the leader of the Teamsters, and Bernie Sanders might be the referee? Then, we need to stop body-shaming Stugotz, everyone hates Rudy Gobert, and Amin workshops his limited fake Antonio Banderas. Plus, Stugotz believes he has definitive proof of why the ring cam footage of a supposed Bill Belichick is DEFINITELY Bill Belichick in “The Worcester Walk of Shame.” Also, the Panera Charged Lemonade, chaos in the workplace, and Dan Campbell recommends diapers.

Hour 2: Stugotz Is On The Hot Seat?

We watch the video of Lucy taking her trip to Washington and running into some huge fans of the show. The fire alarms continue in the studio, Amin workshops another limited fake and this time it’s Emmanuel Acho, and Roy’s vampire gives him a new voice. Then, it’s time for everyone’s favorite game: AGAINST! THE! SPREAD! Plus, Mike’s secret fist pump, Deshaun Watson’s injury, and coaches who will never be fired.

Postgame Show: Scorching Hot Holiday Music Takes

Chris Cote wants to find the holiday that DOESN’T have its own song. Jessica introduces us to a Thanksgiving horror film. Billy tells us about a Publix holiday commercial that makes us cry. And, Jeremy teaches us about The Monster Mash, and, despite warning from the group, he is going after Mariah Carey.

