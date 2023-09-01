Latest Pac-12 standings with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The end of summer marks the start of yet another college football season. After lots of conference realignment drama in the offseason, the sport hits the gridiron again. The Pac-12 is largely breaking up after this year, but the conference will have one last ride. Check back here for standings and tiebreaker updates throughout the season.

The Pac-12 does not have divisions, and the two teams with the best conference records face off in the conference championship game. Each Pac-12 team plays nine conference games.

Here are the latest standings in the Pac-12 ahead of the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game, scheduled to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, December 1.

Updated September 1

Pac-12 Standings

1. USC: 0-0 Pac-12, 1-0 overall

﻿2. Arizona State: 0-0 Pac-12, 1-0 overall

3. Utah: 0-0 Pac-12, 1-0 overall

4. UCLA: 0-0 Pac-12, 0-0 overall

5. Arizona: 0-0 Pac-12, 0-0 overall

6. Colorado: 0-0 Pac-12, 0-0 overall

7. Washington: 0-0 Pac-12, 0-0 overall

8. Washington State: 0-0 Pac-12, 0-0 overall

9. Oregon: 0-0 Pac-12, 0-0 overall

10. Oregon State: 0-0 Pac-12, 0-0 overall

11. Cal: 0-0 Pac-12, 0-0 overall

12. Stanford: 0-0 Pac-12, 0-0 overall

Tiebreaker scenarios

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

If two teams are tied for first place both teams will participate in the championship game and the winner of the head-to-head will be the #1 seed. If there is not a tie for first place, but two teams are tied for second place, the two-team tiebreaker policy will apply and the winner will be the #2 seed and visiting team. If no game is played between the two tied teams or that game ends in a tie, the following tie-breaking procedures shall be applied. Win percentage against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings (based on record in all games played within the Conference), proceeding through the standings. When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s win percentage against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure) rather than the performance against individual tied teams. Win percentage against all common conference opponents. Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents (ie, strength of conference schedule). Total number of wins in a 12-game season. The following conditions will apply to the calculation of the total number of wins: Only one win against a team from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision or lower division will be counted annually. Any games that are exempted from counting against the annual maximum number of football contests per NCAA rules. (current Bylaw 17.10.5.2.1) shall not be included. Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team Rating Score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games. Coin toss

Tiebreaker rules, three teams tied

If at any point the multiple-team tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie-breaking procedure will be applied.