Social Status x Nike Attack “Silver Linings”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

One of Nike’s most popular collaborators is back as Social Status will unleash its latest effort with the Swoosh, its take on the Nike Attack, on July 14 for $140. This is the first of several forthcoming colorways on the model.

Indulge in the nostalgic allure of Social Status x Nike Attack "Silver Linings".



With bodega-style branding and candy-inspired packaging, this vibrant release pays homage to our neighborhoods.



Launching 7.14 at 11AM EST.



Discover the release https://t.co/CpMjkEz6rN pic.twitter.com/uIWJkt1VCV — Social Status (@TheSocialStatus) July 12, 2023

Social Status is one of my favorite Nike collaborators, and their Penny 1 and Penny 2 drops both made my best sneakers list of 2022. The brand’s attention to detail is next level and there’s not a beat missed. As with all Social Status collabs, this one has a detailed story behind it, which can be seen in the YouTube video below, “Paper Stamps & Silver Linings,” which talks about hustling and making something out of nothing in underserved communities:

The shoe serving Social Status’ storytelling in this go around is the Nike Attack. Returning last month for the first time since the 1980s, the Attack was once known as the Mac Attack and was the signature sneaker of long-time Nike athlete John McEnroe when it was released in 1984. McEnroe is a tennis legend well known for his outlandish and boisterous personality, as seen in his memorable “You can’t be serious” outburst at Wimbledon in 1981.

This colorway of the shoe features a mostly white upper featuring synthetic mesh with leather overlays with silver accents on the Swoosh, heel tab and heel counter. However, the silver portions are actually tearaway, and underneath lies a “Red Stardust” chenille material that matches the Social Status logo on the left tongue. That means this shoe one that can be individualized so that each individual can customize them if they like to match their own sense of style and personality. For instance, when the silver overlay is still on the shoe has Nike branding in the Red Stardust colorway, however when the silver is torn away, the heel tab features a white Social Status logo against that “Red Stardust” chenille. So you can leave it as it is out of the box, tearaway the silver on some or all of one shoe or both, as seen below from some of the brand’s images on Instagram.

I was very happy with the material quality and build of last year’s Social Status Penny 1 and Penny 2 collabs, so I expect nothing less here. Unlike some Nike GRs which can have questionable materials and craftsmanship, I’ve come to expect nothing but excellence from Social Status and based on the images that appears to be the case once again with this release.

Tying back to the story the brand is telling, the shoe box is inspired by the bodega featured in the video and comes with additional pink and cream laces in a candy-inspired lace box. The insoles also have what appears to be a shopping list, but instead of food items the list represents Social Status’ retail locations.

As noted above, the “Silver Linings” is the first of several Social Status colorways on the Attack expected to come this year. This is an excellent colorway for the summer, but if you miss out there appears to be ample opportunities to try again with some other colors that may match your personality or preferences better.

Social Status x Nike Mac Attack colorways unveiled pic.twitter.com/dSK6CeM8oA — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) March 19, 2023

Social Status followed its usual cadence of doing online and local raffles prior to the shoe’s online launch, which will go down Friday at 11 a.m. Last month’s OG Nike Attack retro largely sold out fairly quickly at retail and the currently average sale price on StockX is $186 on 1,979 sales, which represents a 24% price premium. Previous Social Status collabs also have sold out quickly in the past, so best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Social Status x Nike Attack “Silver Linings” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Social Status x Nike Attack July 14 $140

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.