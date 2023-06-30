 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of July

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of July.

By Andy Silva

The dog days of summer are here and if you’re looking to pick up a new shoe of the summer you’ll have plenty of options in July.

The month starts with a couple of Puma classics — including the Puma CREAM Clyde Clydezilla Made in Japan, the Puma Ralph Sampson Brand Love and the Puma Clyde Varsity — on June 1. The same day will also see another colorway of the Jordan 1 KO, as well as a trio of colorways of the New Balance 650 and the second colorway of the Bape x Adidas Campus 80s.

You can celebrate Independence Day with a new washed denim Nike Dunk Low colorway on July 4 and if you’re still in the patriotic mood a few days later you can pick up the Concepts x ASICS Gel-Lyte V “Libertea” on July 8. In between will be the Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Red on July 6 and a new colorway of the Nike Ja 1 on July 7.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late, and more releases will be added nearly every day.

Sneaker Releases for July

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Jordan 1 KO Black/Field Purple/White July 1 $150
Women's Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2 July 1 $150
Nike Dunk High Retro "Palomino" July 1 $125
Bape x Adidas Campus 80s July 1 $150
New Balance 650 White with marine blue and angora July 1 $130
New Balance 650 White with astro dust and angora July 1 $130
New Balance 650 White with black and angora July 1 $130
Puma CREAM Clyde Clydezilla Made in Japan July 1 $180
Puma Ralph Sampson Brand Love July 1 $90
Puma Suede Vintage Origins July 1 $100
Puma Clyde Varsity July 1 $100
Nike Dunk Low July 4 $120
Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Red July 6 $240
Women's Air Jordan 2 Low "Varsity Royal" July 6 $150
Nike Ja 1 Ember Glow/Blue Lightning/Light Silver July 7 $110
BEAMS x Reebok Club C Bulc Shoes July 7 $120
Reebok The Blast July 7 $150
Puma MB.02 Fade July 7 $130
Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro Off White / Off White / Off White July 7 $160
Concepts x ASICS Gel-Lyte V "Libertea" July 8 $150
Adidas x Tulie Forum 84 High July 8 $130
Nike ACG Watercat+ Vivid Sulfur July 12 $125
Nike Air Humara Black and Metallic Silver July 12 $160
Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low Black July 12 $150
Nike Dunk Low Retro White/Summit White/Black July 12 $110
Nike Air Flight Huarache Coral Chalk and Laser Blue July 14 $125
Nike Terminator Low Velvet Brown July 14 $120
Women's Nike Air Force 1 LX Hemp/Black/Summit White/Hemp July 14 $130
Women's Nike Air Force 1 LX White/Black/Summit White/Hemp July 14 $130
Reebok Answer IV White / Team Purple / White July 14 $170
Women's Adidas Exhibit Select CP July 15 $130

