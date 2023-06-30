Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of July

The dog days of summer are here and if you’re looking to pick up a new shoe of the summer you’ll have plenty of options in July.

The month starts with a couple of Puma classics — including the Puma CREAM Clyde Clydezilla Made in Japan, the Puma Ralph Sampson Brand Love and the Puma Clyde Varsity — on June 1. The same day will also see another colorway of the Jordan 1 KO, as well as a trio of colorways of the New Balance 650 and the second colorway of the Bape x Adidas Campus 80s.

You can celebrate Independence Day with a new washed denim Nike Dunk Low colorway on July 4 and if you’re still in the patriotic mood a few days later you can pick up the Concepts x ASICS Gel-Lyte V “Libertea” on July 8. In between will be the Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Red on July 6 and a new colorway of the Nike Ja 1 on July 7.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late, and more releases will be added nearly every day.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @byAndySilva. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!