Clippers vs. Suns pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, April 9

The Los Angeles Clippers (50-28) and Phoenix Suns (46-32) will play the first of a back-to-back set between the two teams Tuesday, with playoff implications for LA looming large. The Clippers can clinch an automatic spot with a win, while also winning the season series between these teams. LA has won three in a row, while the Suns are coming off a loss but have won seven of their last 10 games as they try to avoid the play-in tournament.

Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Clippers, while Daniel Theis is questionable. Jusuf Nurkic is questionable for the Suns.

The Suns are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total coming in at 226.5. Phoenix is -285 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is +230.

Clippers vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +7

Even though the Clippers are 19-21 ATS as the road team, 5-10 ATS as underdogs and 4-8 ATS as road underdogs, the Suns are equally poor against the number on the opposite side. Phoenix is 16-23-1 ATS at home, 24-32-2 ATS as a favorite and 15-18-1 ATS as a home favorite. That makes it difficult to get a read on this matchup, especially since Leonard is sidelined. The Clippers have been playing well without their star forward and seem to be fitting into roles, while the Suns continue to be inconsistent. LA has won both matchups in the season series so far, so I’ll take them to at least cover as underdogs Tuesday night.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

The Clippers are 35-41-2 to the over on the season, while the Suns are 34-43-1. Phoenix is 17-22-1 to the over as the home team while Los Angeles is 18-21-1 to the over on the road. Both previous matchups between these teams went well over this number but I think the absence of Leonard does make a difference tonight. Even though both sides have plenty of firepower offensively, I think the under hits in this game.