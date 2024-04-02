Clippers vs. Kings pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, April 2

The Los Angeles Clippers (47-27) will wrap up its four-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings (43-31) on Tuesday. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is set for 10 p.m. ET, with the game airing in local TV markets. This is the fourth and final game between these Pacific division rivals. Los Angeles won the first two games, but lost the most recent at the end of February.

The Clippers have a clean bill of health with no injuries heading into Tuesday. The Kings don’t have any new injuries to look out for. Sacramento will still be without shooting guards Malik Monk (sprained MCL, out 4-6 weeks) and Kevin Huerter (labrum, out for the season).

Los Angeles is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Clippers are installed at -125 on the moneyline, while the Kings are the +105 underdogs. The point total is set at 222.5.

Clippers vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -2

Neither team has been great against the spread this season. Sacramento has covered in 50.7% of its games, while Los Angeles has covered in 47.3% of its games. The Kings are actually worse at home, covering in only 40.5% of games. The Clippers have won three straight road games and that momentum should help them cover on Tuesday.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

The three matchups between these teams so far this season have ended with 248, 218, and 230 points scored, respectively. Los Angeles’ offense has been all over the place, scoring 108, 100, and 130 in its last three games. Sacramento has been similarly inconsistent, with 96, 103, and 127 in its last three. Still, these teams tend to put up points when they play each other so even with the two shooting guards missing for Sacramento, I am taking the over.