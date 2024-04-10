NBA playoff and play-in clinching scenarios for Wednesday, April 10

After a huge 14-game slate Tuesday, Wednesday’s action is more tame with eight games on the schedule. There are a lot of back-to-back sets for the day’s action, but the biggest contest involves the Timberwolves and Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference in a game that could decide the No. 1 seed. However, Minnesota and Denver are not among the teams that could learn their playoff fate Wednesday as both have already clinched a postseason. Here’s a look at the playoff and play-in tournament scenarios for Wednesday.

Eastern Conference

The Knicks and Magic can clinch a a playoff spot with the outcomes of Wednesday’s games. New York isn’t in action but can get a postseason berth with a Heat loss. The Magic need to win their game and get losses from the Heat and Cavaliers to clinch a postseason spot.

Western Conference

The Lakers and Warriors faced each other Tuesday night but neither control their destiny when it comes to the postseason. The Suns are hoping to recover from Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers when the sides meet again Wednesday night. If Phoenix wins, both the Lakers and Warriors are locked into the play-in tournament.