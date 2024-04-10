Mel Kiper Jr. takes 6 QBs in first 37 picks of latest 2024 NFL mock draft

We are now at 15 days until the 2024 NFL Draft commences. We’re getting into that crazy time where it’s impossible to believe any reports, as teams are jockeying for position in the draft and are hoping certain players fall to them. But, we aren’t privy to the inner-workings of each team’s draft room, so we must do our best to cut through the noise.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has put out his latest mock draft, giving us two rounds this time around. We’ll take a look at which way the winds are blowing with two weeks remaining.

Quarterbacks

Caleb Williams, Bears Jayden Daniels, Commanders Drake Maye, Patriots

This order is also the betting favorites order, but we still can’t be sure about Daniels and Maye’s landing spots. Kiper is leaning Daniels over Maye based on his analysis more than anything he’s heard about what these teams will actually do. I think this situation remains tough to predict, but both teams would be a little crazy to not grab a quarterback with their pick.

5. J.J. McCarthy, Vikings (trade with Chargers)

The Vikings lost Kirk Cousins to the Falcons this offseason, but still have a strong offense with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson catching passes in 2024. Do the Vikings like McCarthy enough to trade up? That’s the question. The Broncos and Raiders also could want to make this move.

33. Bo Nix, Giants (trade with Panthers)

Kiper believes the Giants are locked in to Jones being the starter at least another year, but will want to find his replacement or at least someone to push him. Nix makes sense here, but the Giants could be looking to replace both sooner than later.

37. Michael Penix, Rams (trade with Chargers)

The Rams aren’t going to have 36-year old Matthew Stafford around for much longer and need to find his replacement. Draft analysts are all over the place on Penix’s ability to transition to the NFL, but he has enough upside to take a shot at him being the guy.

First running back taken

56. Jonathan Brooks, Cowboys

Everyone and their dog has the Cowboys taking a running back with their second pick and Brooks is the No. 1 RB on many draftnik’s big boards, including Kiper’s. I expect this pick to happen.

Wide receiver landing spots

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

6. Malik Nabers, Giants

9. Rome Odunze, Bears

23. Xavier Worthy, (via Vikings trade) Chargers

28. Brian Thomas, Bills

29. Adonai Mitchell, Lions

32. Xavier Legette, Chiefs

After the Top 3, analysts haven’t come to much consensus. It feels like a crapshoot at this point, but with the knowledge that this group of receivers is strong across the board. Legette seems like a stretch to go 32nd and I would think Worthy has a chance to fall to the Chiefs instead, but we’ve seen wide receiver evaluations by teams differ quite a bit than outside analysts when it comes down to it.

Overall this mock looks pretty plausible as long as teams truly are willing to give up big draft capital to trade up for McCarthy. The Chargers are the crux for much of the first round, as they appear to be the most-likely to trade out of their top pick. I do agree that they will look to trade out as Harbaugh wants to shape his roster to his offense.