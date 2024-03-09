Report: Broncos trading WR Jerry Jeudy to the Browns for two 2024 draft picks

The Denver Broncos are trading wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for two draft picks, per Adam Schefter. Jeudy will play 2024 on his fifth-year option unless the Browns decide to re-work his deal and sign him to an extension. The draft picks are reportedly fifth and sixth-round choices in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Denver has decided to release quarterback Russell Wilson at the start of the new league year and will be taking on a hefty dead cap hit in doing so. This move to trade Jeudy helps to clear some of that cap space, as his fifth-year option costs $12.987 million. Both he and his teammate Courtland Sutton have been rumored to be on the trade block, and Jeudy heads to Cleveland, or at least will when the trade becomes official with the new league year.

Jeudy had a lot of eyes on his performance in 2023 as NFL analyst Steve Smith referred to him as just a guy and not the star wide receiver that Jeudy thought he was. The wideout played in 16 games last season and brought in 54 of his 87 targets for 758 yards with only two touchdowns. He often played the No. 2 role behind Sutton and will be able to maintain that with Cleveland slotting in behind Amari Cooper.

More to come.