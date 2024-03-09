Betting Odds for UFC 299: Sean O’Malley-Marlon Vera 2 on March 9

UFC 299 is set to take place this Saturday, March 9 live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The co-main features two top-15 ranked lightweights as #3 Dustin Poirier takes on #12 Benoit St-Denis. An epic bantamweight rematch closes out the card, as defending champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley defends his title against #5 Marlon “Chito” Vera. Coverage of the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

O’Malley (17-1) is coming off an impressive second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to capture the bantamweight title. He enters this fight with twelve wins by knockout and 9 first round finishes on his resume. “Suga” now looks to avenge his only loss in the octagon and prove he is the top fighter at 135 pounds.

Vera (23-8-1) picked up a victory at UFC 292 in his last fight, defeating Pedro Munhoz by way of unanimous decision. “Chito” silenced O’Malley back in 2020 with a sweeping calf kick and ensuing punches to earn a first-round TKO win. This time along with bragging rights, a title is also up for grabs.

Before the action gets underway, here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 299 odds

Early Preliminary card

Joanne Wood: +185

Maryna Moroz: -238

CJ Vergara: +410

Assu Almabayev: -550

Robelis Despaigne: -375

Josh Parisian: +295

Michel Pereira: -148

Michal Oleksiejczuk: +124

Ion Cutelaba: -135

Phillipe Lins: +114

Preliminary card

Pedro Munhoz: +190

Kyler Phillips: -230

Matseuz Gamrot: -455

Rafael Dos Anjos: +350

Katlyn Cerminara: +154

Maycee Barber: -185

Curtis Blaydes: +105

Jailton Almeida: -125

Main card

Peter Yan: -142

Song Yadong: +120

Gilbert Burns: +136

Jack Della Maddalena: -162

Kevin Holland: -135

Michael Page: +114

Dustin Poirier: +185

Benoit Saint-Denis: -225

Sean O’Malley: -258

Marlon Vera: +210