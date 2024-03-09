Fantasy baseball starting pitcher preview: Rankings, tiers, targets, top prospects and more

We’re almost there, everybody: After a long, cold, frustratingly slow offseason, MLB’s regular season begins on Wednesday, March 20, with the Dodgers and Padres squaring off in Seoul (the 28 other teams will get things started on Thursday, March 28). With precious little time to go until Opening Day, now is the time to start cranking up your fantasy baseball drafts — and we’re here to be your one-stop shop for all things draft prep. We just recently unveiled our top 300 overall for redraft leagues in 2024, as well as dynasty rankings and top prospects to know; now it’s time to start breaking things down position by position, giving you the lay of the land along with positional rankings, tiers, sleepers, busts and breakouts.

Next up: starting pitcher, something of the running backs of fantasy baseball. They’re the backbone of any successful fantasy team, but they come with substantially more risk than any other position, and everyone’s got their own theory on how to approach them come draft time. Me personally? Unless I’m in something like a draft and hold or NL-/AL-only league, I tend to punt top starters, generally dipping in for my first around pick 50 or so.

The reason is simple: It’s a volatile position, and there are so many pitchers to choose from each year. Our tiered ranking below illustrates this, with two giant blobs — and plenty of breakout candidates — comprising the middle class. If you want to pass up a five-category hitter to burn a first-round pick on Gerrit Cole or Spencer Strider, be my guest, but time and again we see cheaper pitchers come out of nowhere and expensive ones blow up in their owners’ faces. To wit: Last year, you could’ve had Sonny Gray, Justin Steele, Kodai Senga, Jesus Luzardo and Chris Bassitt and not drafted one starter before 50th overall. Is that cherry picking? Sure, but it the point still stands that there’s a ton of value to be had both later in drafts and on the waiver wire. Where might some of that value be? Let’s investigate.

2024 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 101 starting pitchers

2024 fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings Rank Name Team ESPN Eligibility Yahoo! Eligibility Rank Name Team ESPN Eligibility Yahoo! Eligibility 1 Spencer Strider Braves SP SP 2 Gerrit Cole Yankees SP SP 3 Corbin Burnes Orioles SP SP 4 Zack Wheeler Phillies SP SP 5 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays SP SP 6 Luis Castillo Mariners SP SP 7 George Kirby Mariners SP SP 8 Pablo Lopez Twins SP SP 9 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP SP 10 Freddy Peralta Brewers SP SP 11 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks SP SP 12 Logan Webb Giants SP SP 13 Logan Gilbert Mariners SP SP 14 Tarik Skubal Tigers SP SP 15 Jesus Luzardo Marlins SP SP 16 Framber Valdez Astros SP SP 17 Aaron Nola Phillies SP SP 18 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers SP SP 19 Blake Snell Free agent SP SP 20 Max Fried Braves SP SP 21 Zach Eflin Rays SP SP 22 Justin Steele Cubs SP SP 23 Eury Perez Marlins SP SP 24 Joe Ryan Twins SP SP 25 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles SP SP 26 Sonny Gray Cardinals SP SP 27 Bobby Miller Dodgers SP SP 28 Tanner Bibee Guardians SP SP 29 Dylan Cease White Sox SP SP 30 Walker Buehler Dodgers SP SP 31 Mitch Keller Pirates SP SP 32 Hunter Greene Reds SP SP 33 Joe Musgrove Padres SP SP 34 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays SP SP 35 Cole Ragans Royals SP SP 36 Kodai Senga Mets SP SP 37 Justin Verlander Astros SP SP 38 Jordan Montgomery Free agent SP SP 39 Braxton Garrett Marlins SP SP 40 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks SP SP 41 Bailey Ober Twins SP SP 42 Jose Berrios Blue Jays SP SP 43 Bryce Miller Mariners SP SP 44 Hunter Brown Astros SP SP 45 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks SP SP 46 Shane Baz Rays SP SP 47 Bryan Woo Mariners SP SP 48 Ryan Pepiot Rays SP SP 49 Michael King Padres SP SP 50 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers SP SP 51 Charlie Morton Braves SP SP 52 Aaron Civale Rays SP SP 53 Nick Pivetta Red Sox SP SP 54 Carlos Rodon Yankees SP SP 55 Chris Sale Braves SP SP 56 Gavin Williams Guardians SP SP 57 Cristian Javier Astros SP SP 58 Lucas Giolito Red Sox SP SP 59 Seth Lugo Royals SP SP 60 Shane Bieber Guardians SP SP 61 Kyle Bradish Orioles SP SP 62 Max Scherzer Rangers SP SP 63 Nick Lodolo Reds SP SP 64 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP SP 65 Shota Imanaga Cubs SP SP 66 Nestor Cortes Yankees SP SP 67 Triston McKenzie Guardians SP SP 68 John Means Orioles SP SP 69 Kenta Maeda Tigers SP SP 70 Taj Bradley Rays SP SP 71 Edward Cabrera Marlins SP SP 72 Kutter Crawford Red Sox SP SP 73 Marcus Stroman Yankees SP SP 74 Brayan Bello Red Sox SP SP 75 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks SP SP 76 Dean Kremer Orioles SP SP 77 Michael Wacha Royals SP SP 78 Andrew Abbott Reds SP SP 79 Reese Olson Tigers SP SP 80 Chris Paddack Twins SP SP 81 Reid Detmers Angels SP SP 82 Kyle Harrison Giants SP SP 83 Luis Severino Mets SP SP 84 MacKenzie Gore Nationals SP SP 85 Emmet Sheehan Dodgers SP SP 86 Jon Gray Rangers SP SP 87 Lance Lynn Cardinals SP SP 88 Tanner Houck Red Sox SP SP 89 Trevor Rogers Marlins SP SP 90 Robbie Ray Giants SP SP 91 Louie Varland Twins SP SP 92 Griffin Canning Angels SP SP 93 Clarke Schmidt Yankees SP SP 94 Jameson Taillon Cubs SP SP 95 Sean Manaea Mets SP/RP SP/RP 96 Matt Manning Tigers SP SP 97 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers SP SP 98 Yu Darvish Padres SP SP 99 Ranger Suarez Phillies SP SP 100 Jordan Hicks Giants RP RP 101 Frankie Montas Reds SP SP

Starting pitcher tiers

The Cream of the Crop: Spencer Strider, Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler

The Also-Elite: Kevin Gausman, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Pablo Lopez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Freddy Peralta, Zac Gallen, Logan Webb

The Near-Elite: Logan Gilbert, Tarik Skubal, Jesus Luzardo, Framber Valdez

The Next-Best Things: Aaron Nola, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Max Fried, Zach Eflin, Justin Steele, Eury Perez, Joe Ryan, Grayson Rodriguez, Sonny Gray, Bobby Miller

The Fallback Options: Tanner Bibee, Dylan Cease, Walker Buehler, Mitch Keller, Hunter Greene, Joe Musgrove, Chris Bassitt, Cole Ragans

Blob 1: Kodai Senga, Justin Verlander, Jordan Montgomery, Braxton Garrett, Merrill Kelly, Bailey Ober, Jose Berrios, Bryce Miller, Hunter Brown, Eduardo Rodriguez, Shane Baz, Bryan Woo, Ryan Pepiot, Michael King, Nathan Eovaldi, Charlie Morton, Aaron Civale, Nick Pivetta, Carlos Rodon, Chris Sale, Gavin Williams, Cristian Javier

Blob 2: Lucas Giolito, Seth Lugo, Shane Bieber, Kyle Bradish, Max Scherzer, Nick Lodolo, Cristopher Sanchez, Shota Imanaga, Nestor Cortes, Triston McKenzie, John Means, Kenta Maeda, Taj Bradley, Edward Cabrera, Kutter Crawford, Marcus Stroman, Brayan Bello, Brandon Pfaadt, Dean Kremer, Michael Wacha, Andrew Abbott, Reese Olson, Chris Paddack, Reid Detmers, Kyle Harrison, Luis Severino, MacKenzie Gore, Emmet Sheehan, Jon Gray

The Leftovers: Lance Lynn, Tanner Houck, Trevor Rogers, Robbie Ray, Louie Varland, Griffin Canning, Clarke Schmidt, Jameson Taillon, Sean Manaea, Matt Manning, Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish, Ranger Suarez, Jordan Hicks, Frankie Montas

Starting pitcher sleeper

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners

Woo’s still in the process of figuring out his secondary stuff, but his four-seamer is diabolical already, running a 16.3% swinging strike rate in the Majors as a rookie. Lack of feel for his sweeper and cutter left him a bit more vulnerable to left-handed batters, but this is a polished pitcher in a great home park on a team with a track record of developing quality starters. It’s not hard to see Woo taking a leap in year two, and I’ll bet on a younger guy who’s already demonstrated strikeout stuff and just needs to demonstrate a bit more polish to really take off.

Starting pitcher breakout

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins

The Marlins yanked Perez around a bit in an effort to keep their precocious young righty as healthy as possible, but the training wheels should be off this season. Perez threw 128 innings between the Majors and Minors last season; 150-160 this time around should be eminently doable, and if he hits that mark, there won’t be 15 starters more productive than the flame-throwing 20-year-old. You can make the argument he’s got the best stuff in baseball, with a slider, curveball, and changeup that were all in the top 10 in the entire league in whiff rate as a rookie. If you’re going to bet on a breakout, this is the profile to do it.

Starting pitcher bust

Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers didn’t acquire Glasnow for May, or July; they acquired him for October, and they’re going to be extremely careful with their righty to make sure he gets there healthy and ready to rock. He’s yet to throw more than 120 innings in a season, and he seems unlikely to clear that mark by a significant margin in 2024 — if only because L.A. has the depth and the offense to take it easy on him. There are no concerns about his performance when healthy. But Glasnow has been on the 60-day IL three separate times in the past five seasons with an elbow or forearm injury, and while it’s possible he’s past that – his IL stint last season was due to a left oblique injury – I just don’t see how you can justify this kind of price for that kind of injury history.

Top starting pitcher prospects

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 25

NPB stats: 17-6, 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 171 IP, 28 BB, 176 K

ETA: Opening Day

The Dodgers are pretty good at this, and they made him the richest pitcher in baseball history for a reason: Yamamoto comes with elite production in Japan, plus an eye test to match — explosive high-90s fastball, wipeout splitter, impeccable command, the works. Plus, he’s only 25, he’s got a pretty clean bill of health, and he’s about to pitch all year for one of the best teams in baseball.

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 21

Minor League stats: 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 K

ETA: Midseason

Skenes’ fastball isn’t as overwhelming as you’d expect triple-digit gas to be thanks to a subpar shape, but it should be good enough to hang in the Majors — and set up his truly elite slider, which is already one of the best on Earth. Skenes dominated the college ranks at LSU, and it won’t be long before he joins a young Pirates rotation short on impact talent.

Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21

Minor League stats: 2-4, 2.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 64 IP, 6 BB, 84 K

ETA: Midseason

Health has really been the only thing holding Jobe back, and once he returned from back trouble last season, he looked every bit the top-five pick he was back in 2021. Jobe’s slider is a thing of beauty, and his numbers last season were truly eye-popping; he’ll need some time to build up his strength and stamina, and injuries will be a concern until they’re not, but he’s get legit ace upside and should be in Detroit at some point this season.

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants

Age: 22

Major League stats: 1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, 34.2 IP, 11 BB, 35 K

ETA: Opening Day

Harrison seemed to get his command a bit more under control during his late cameo in San Francisco, and now he’s a got a rotation spot basically sown up in a great pitcher’s park. It wasn’t so long ago that the lefty was considered among the top pitching prospects in the sport, and while the shine has come off a bit, there’s still a lot to like here — especially if he can continue to throw strikes.

Ricky Tiedemann, Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 21

Minor League stats: 0-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 IP, 23 BB, 82 K

ETA: Midseason

Last season brought some concerns to light for what was thought to be a rock solid pitching prospect, the most obvious being durability but the most serious being an incompatibility between Tiedemann’s fastball and changeup — two pitches whose wipeout characteristics require different release points, almost as if he’s tipping his hand. Then again, he had 16.8 K/9, so maybe this is all much ado about nothing.