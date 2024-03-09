 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy baseball starting pitcher preview: Rankings, tiers, targets, top prospects and more

A complete breakdown of what you need to know about the starting pitcher landscape before you draft.

By Chris Landers
Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the second inning during a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park on February 24, 2024 in Port Charlotte, Florida. Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

We’re almost there, everybody: After a long, cold, frustratingly slow offseason, MLB’s regular season begins on Wednesday, March 20, with the Dodgers and Padres squaring off in Seoul (the 28 other teams will get things started on Thursday, March 28). With precious little time to go until Opening Day, now is the time to start cranking up your fantasy baseball drafts — and we’re here to be your one-stop shop for all things draft prep. We just recently unveiled our top 300 overall for redraft leagues in 2024, as well as dynasty rankings and top prospects to know; now it’s time to start breaking things down position by position, giving you the lay of the land along with positional rankings, tiers, sleepers, busts and breakouts.

Next up: starting pitcher, something of the running backs of fantasy baseball. They’re the backbone of any successful fantasy team, but they come with substantially more risk than any other position, and everyone’s got their own theory on how to approach them come draft time. Me personally? Unless I’m in something like a draft and hold or NL-/AL-only league, I tend to punt top starters, generally dipping in for my first around pick 50 or so.

The reason is simple: It’s a volatile position, and there are so many pitchers to choose from each year. Our tiered ranking below illustrates this, with two giant blobs — and plenty of breakout candidates — comprising the middle class. If you want to pass up a five-category hitter to burn a first-round pick on Gerrit Cole or Spencer Strider, be my guest, but time and again we see cheaper pitchers come out of nowhere and expensive ones blow up in their owners’ faces. To wit: Last year, you could’ve had Sonny Gray, Justin Steele, Kodai Senga, Jesus Luzardo and Chris Bassitt and not drafted one starter before 50th overall. Is that cherry picking? Sure, but it the point still stands that there’s a ton of value to be had both later in drafts and on the waiver wire. Where might some of that value be? Let’s investigate.

2024 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 101 starting pitchers

2024 fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings

Rank Name Team ESPN Eligibility Yahoo! Eligibility
1 Spencer Strider Braves SP SP
2 Gerrit Cole Yankees SP SP
3 Corbin Burnes Orioles SP SP
4 Zack Wheeler Phillies SP SP
5 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays SP SP
6 Luis Castillo Mariners SP SP
7 George Kirby Mariners SP SP
8 Pablo Lopez Twins SP SP
9 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers SP SP
10 Freddy Peralta Brewers SP SP
11 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks SP SP
12 Logan Webb Giants SP SP
13 Logan Gilbert Mariners SP SP
14 Tarik Skubal Tigers SP SP
15 Jesus Luzardo Marlins SP SP
16 Framber Valdez Astros SP SP
17 Aaron Nola Phillies SP SP
18 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers SP SP
19 Blake Snell Free agent SP SP
20 Max Fried Braves SP SP
21 Zach Eflin Rays SP SP
22 Justin Steele Cubs SP SP
23 Eury Perez Marlins SP SP
24 Joe Ryan Twins SP SP
25 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles SP SP
26 Sonny Gray Cardinals SP SP
27 Bobby Miller Dodgers SP SP
28 Tanner Bibee Guardians SP SP
29 Dylan Cease White Sox SP SP
30 Walker Buehler Dodgers SP SP
31 Mitch Keller Pirates SP SP
32 Hunter Greene Reds SP SP
33 Joe Musgrove Padres SP SP
34 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays SP SP
35 Cole Ragans Royals SP SP
36 Kodai Senga Mets SP SP
37 Justin Verlander Astros SP SP
38 Jordan Montgomery Free agent SP SP
39 Braxton Garrett Marlins SP SP
40 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks SP SP
41 Bailey Ober Twins SP SP
42 Jose Berrios Blue Jays SP SP
43 Bryce Miller Mariners SP SP
44 Hunter Brown Astros SP SP
45 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks SP SP
46 Shane Baz Rays SP SP
47 Bryan Woo Mariners SP SP
48 Ryan Pepiot Rays SP SP
49 Michael King Padres SP SP
50 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers SP SP
51 Charlie Morton Braves SP SP
52 Aaron Civale Rays SP SP
53 Nick Pivetta Red Sox SP SP
54 Carlos Rodon Yankees SP SP
55 Chris Sale Braves SP SP
56 Gavin Williams Guardians SP SP
57 Cristian Javier Astros SP SP
58 Lucas Giolito Red Sox SP SP
59 Seth Lugo Royals SP SP
60 Shane Bieber Guardians SP SP
61 Kyle Bradish Orioles SP SP
62 Max Scherzer Rangers SP SP
63 Nick Lodolo Reds SP SP
64 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies SP SP
65 Shota Imanaga Cubs SP SP
66 Nestor Cortes Yankees SP SP
67 Triston McKenzie Guardians SP SP
68 John Means Orioles SP SP
69 Kenta Maeda Tigers SP SP
70 Taj Bradley Rays SP SP
71 Edward Cabrera Marlins SP SP
72 Kutter Crawford Red Sox SP SP
73 Marcus Stroman Yankees SP SP
74 Brayan Bello Red Sox SP SP
75 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks SP SP
76 Dean Kremer Orioles SP SP
77 Michael Wacha Royals SP SP
78 Andrew Abbott Reds SP SP
79 Reese Olson Tigers SP SP
80 Chris Paddack Twins SP SP
81 Reid Detmers Angels SP SP
82 Kyle Harrison Giants SP SP
83 Luis Severino Mets SP SP
84 MacKenzie Gore Nationals SP SP
85 Emmet Sheehan Dodgers SP SP
86 Jon Gray Rangers SP SP
87 Lance Lynn Cardinals SP SP
88 Tanner Houck Red Sox SP SP
89 Trevor Rogers Marlins SP SP
90 Robbie Ray Giants SP SP
91 Louie Varland Twins SP SP
92 Griffin Canning Angels SP SP
93 Clarke Schmidt Yankees SP SP
94 Jameson Taillon Cubs SP SP
95 Sean Manaea Mets SP/RP SP/RP
96 Matt Manning Tigers SP SP
97 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers SP SP
98 Yu Darvish Padres SP SP
99 Ranger Suarez Phillies SP SP
100 Jordan Hicks Giants RP RP
101 Frankie Montas Reds SP SP

Starting pitcher tiers

The Cream of the Crop: Spencer Strider, Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler
The Also-Elite: Kevin Gausman, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Pablo Lopez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Freddy Peralta, Zac Gallen, Logan Webb
The Near-Elite: Logan Gilbert, Tarik Skubal, Jesus Luzardo, Framber Valdez
The Next-Best Things: Aaron Nola, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Max Fried, Zach Eflin, Justin Steele, Eury Perez, Joe Ryan, Grayson Rodriguez, Sonny Gray, Bobby Miller
The Fallback Options: Tanner Bibee, Dylan Cease, Walker Buehler, Mitch Keller, Hunter Greene, Joe Musgrove, Chris Bassitt, Cole Ragans
Blob 1: Kodai Senga, Justin Verlander, Jordan Montgomery, Braxton Garrett, Merrill Kelly, Bailey Ober, Jose Berrios, Bryce Miller, Hunter Brown, Eduardo Rodriguez, Shane Baz, Bryan Woo, Ryan Pepiot, Michael King, Nathan Eovaldi, Charlie Morton, Aaron Civale, Nick Pivetta, Carlos Rodon, Chris Sale, Gavin Williams, Cristian Javier
Blob 2: Lucas Giolito, Seth Lugo, Shane Bieber, Kyle Bradish, Max Scherzer, Nick Lodolo, Cristopher Sanchez, Shota Imanaga, Nestor Cortes, Triston McKenzie, John Means, Kenta Maeda, Taj Bradley, Edward Cabrera, Kutter Crawford, Marcus Stroman, Brayan Bello, Brandon Pfaadt, Dean Kremer, Michael Wacha, Andrew Abbott, Reese Olson, Chris Paddack, Reid Detmers, Kyle Harrison, Luis Severino, MacKenzie Gore, Emmet Sheehan, Jon Gray
The Leftovers: Lance Lynn, Tanner Houck, Trevor Rogers, Robbie Ray, Louie Varland, Griffin Canning, Clarke Schmidt, Jameson Taillon, Sean Manaea, Matt Manning, Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish, Ranger Suarez, Jordan Hicks, Frankie Montas

Starting pitcher sleeper

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners

Woo’s still in the process of figuring out his secondary stuff, but his four-seamer is diabolical already, running a 16.3% swinging strike rate in the Majors as a rookie. Lack of feel for his sweeper and cutter left him a bit more vulnerable to left-handed batters, but this is a polished pitcher in a great home park on a team with a track record of developing quality starters. It’s not hard to see Woo taking a leap in year two, and I’ll bet on a younger guy who’s already demonstrated strikeout stuff and just needs to demonstrate a bit more polish to really take off.

Starting pitcher breakout

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins

The Marlins yanked Perez around a bit in an effort to keep their precocious young righty as healthy as possible, but the training wheels should be off this season. Perez threw 128 innings between the Majors and Minors last season; 150-160 this time around should be eminently doable, and if he hits that mark, there won’t be 15 starters more productive than the flame-throwing 20-year-old. You can make the argument he’s got the best stuff in baseball, with a slider, curveball, and changeup that were all in the top 10 in the entire league in whiff rate as a rookie. If you’re going to bet on a breakout, this is the profile to do it.

Starting pitcher bust

Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers didn’t acquire Glasnow for May, or July; they acquired him for October, and they’re going to be extremely careful with their righty to make sure he gets there healthy and ready to rock. He’s yet to throw more than 120 innings in a season, and he seems unlikely to clear that mark by a significant margin in 2024 — if only because L.A. has the depth and the offense to take it easy on him. There are no concerns about his performance when healthy. But Glasnow has been on the 60-day IL three separate times in the past five seasons with an elbow or forearm injury, and while it’s possible he’s past that – his IL stint last season was due to a left oblique injury – I just don’t see how you can justify this kind of price for that kind of injury history.

Top starting pitcher prospects

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 25
NPB stats: 17-6, 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 171 IP, 28 BB, 176 K
ETA: Opening Day

The Dodgers are pretty good at this, and they made him the richest pitcher in baseball history for a reason: Yamamoto comes with elite production in Japan, plus an eye test to match — explosive high-90s fastball, wipeout splitter, impeccable command, the works. Plus, he’s only 25, he’s got a pretty clean bill of health, and he’s about to pitch all year for one of the best teams in baseball.

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 21
Minor League stats: 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 K
ETA: Midseason

Skenes’ fastball isn’t as overwhelming as you’d expect triple-digit gas to be thanks to a subpar shape, but it should be good enough to hang in the Majors — and set up his truly elite slider, which is already one of the best on Earth. Skenes dominated the college ranks at LSU, and it won’t be long before he joins a young Pirates rotation short on impact talent.

Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21
Minor League stats: 2-4, 2.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 64 IP, 6 BB, 84 K
ETA: Midseason

Health has really been the only thing holding Jobe back, and once he returned from back trouble last season, he looked every bit the top-five pick he was back in 2021. Jobe’s slider is a thing of beauty, and his numbers last season were truly eye-popping; he’ll need some time to build up his strength and stamina, and injuries will be a concern until they’re not, but he’s get legit ace upside and should be in Detroit at some point this season.

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants

Age: 22
Major League stats: 1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, 34.2 IP, 11 BB, 35 K
ETA: Opening Day

Harrison seemed to get his command a bit more under control during his late cameo in San Francisco, and now he’s a got a rotation spot basically sown up in a great pitcher’s park. It wasn’t so long ago that the lefty was considered among the top pitching prospects in the sport, and while the shine has come off a bit, there’s still a lot to like here — especially if he can continue to throw strikes.

Ricky Tiedemann, Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 21
Minor League stats: 0-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 IP, 23 BB, 82 K
ETA: Midseason

Last season brought some concerns to light for what was thought to be a rock solid pitching prospect, the most obvious being durability but the most serious being an incompatibility between Tiedemann’s fastball and changeup — two pitches whose wipeout characteristics require different release points, almost as if he’s tipping his hand. Then again, he had 16.8 K/9, so maybe this is all much ado about nothing.

