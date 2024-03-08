Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball fight time, live stream, more for WBC featherweight title bout

Reigning WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) is set to defend his belt against Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs) this Friday, March 8. The 12-round bout is apart of DAZN’s “Knockout Chaos” card taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball

Vargas-Ball ring walks are expected for 4:20 p.m. ET on DAZN, depending on the length of the undercard. Coverage of the full card begins early at 11 a.m. ET.

This card will stream on DAZN, in order to live stream it, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN.

Fighter history

Vargas is a two-weight world champion coming off his first career loss to O’Shaquie Foster last February. That loss was at 130 pounds for the vacant WBC super featherweight title, now Vargas returns to 126, where he defeated Mark Magsayo in July 2022 to capture the WBC belt. With over 14 years of professional experience, the 33-year-old out of Mexico is ready for a new chapter of his career.

Ball is the current WBC silver featherweight champion, winning five of his last six by TKO. In his last bout, he out-classed Issac Dogboe, dropping him in the fourth round before cruising to a convincing unanimous decision win. The unbeaten challenger out of London has seen his stock grow of late and now he looks to climb even higher within the featherweight ranks with a win.

Fight odds

Ball is the betting favorite, with -190 odds to win while Vargas enters a +150 underdog. The favored method of victory is Ball to win by Decision (+160), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball