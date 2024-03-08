F1 starting grid: Live updates for F1 qualifying at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Jeddah this weekend for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Saturday, March 8 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, getting underway at Noon ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Qualifying will take place on Friday, March 7 at Noon on ESPN2. It will have the normal three-stage format. The first will provide drivers with 18 minutes to set their fastest lap. Five drivers will be eliminated and will start the race on Saturday between 16th and 20th in the lineup. The second stage will last 15 minutes and eliminate five more drivers. The final 10 participants will have 12 minutes to set their fastest lap as the first 10 starting spots are determined. The fastest driver at the end of Q3 will earn the pole position.

Max Verstappen won the pole position, led every lap and won last week’s Grand Prix. He has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to not only win pole position (-105) but also this week’s Grand Prix (-450). For qualifying, he is followed by Charles Leclerc (+285), Sergio Perez (+700), Fernando Alonso (+850) and George Russell (+1400). Perez (+750), Leclerc (+1000), Carlos Sainz (+1800) and Russell (+2800) trail Verstappen in the offs to take the checkered flag on Saturday.

Here is the full entry list for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.