Bucks vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, March 6

After an impressive win Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks (41-21) will hit the road to face the Golden State Warriors (32-28) Wednesday evening. The Bucks have won six in a row, most recently taking out the Clippers with a furious fourth-quarter comeback. The Warriors are hoping to rebound after a disastrous 140-88 loss to the Celtics Sunday. Milwaukee won the last matchup between these two teams 129-118.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both played in that first contest, but the latter is out tonight. Antetokounmpo is officially questionable and likely will be a game-time call. Jae Crowder and MarJon Beauchamp are probable. The Warriors are clean on the injury front, with Brandin Podziemski returning after missing Sunday’s game.

The Warriors are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 227.5. Golden State is -162 on the moneyline while Milwaukee is +136.

Bucks vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +4

Milwaukee is 13-17 ATS as the road team and 2-4 ATS as the road underdog. The Bucks are 3-5 ATS as an underdog overall. The current six-game winning streak has featured Milwaukee covering in every game, including a win over the Clippers Monday. On the flip side, the Warriors had covered in five of the last six games prior to getting dismantled by the Celtics. Golden State’s homecourt advantage has not been what it once was, with the team effectively going .500 in the Bay Area so far. The Warriors are 9-15 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Even if Antetokounmpo doesn’t suit up in tonight, I like the Bucks to keep this close as the underdog. Damian Lillard has shown he can carry a team if given a clear role and he’s torched the Warriors many times before. Take Milwaukee to cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

The Bucks are 29-32-1 to the over on the season while the Warriors are 30-30 to the over. Those numbers are reflective of the recent trend since both teams were routinely hitting overs at the beginning of the year, with both Milwaukee and Golden State going under in every game since the All-Star break. There’s no reason to bet against that tonight. I’ll take the under here.