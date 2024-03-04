Clippers vs. Bucks pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, March 4

Title contenders face off Monday evening when the Los Angeles Clippers (39-20) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (40-21) with both teams on nice winning streaks. The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back and got an important victory over the Timberwolves Sunday, while the Bucks have rattled off five wins in a row after the All-Star break. This is the first meeting between these teams this season.

We’ll see if the Clippers rest anyone on the second night of a back-to-back, which they haven’t really done all season. Guard Russell Westbrook is out with a fractured hand. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable with an Achilles issue but is expected to play. MarJon Beauchamp is probable while Khris Middleton remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Bucks are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total comes in at 227. Milwaukee is -198 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is +164.

Clippers vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -5

The Clippers are 5-4 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back, but that number dramatically shifts to a 5-10 ATS mark with a rest disadvantage. However, the Bucks are just 3-10 ATS with a rest advantage. Milwaukee is 13-15-1 ATS as a home favorite while LA is 4-6 ATS as a road underdog.

The Bucks have won and covered in every game since the All-Star break, while the Clippers have covered in their last two games but failed to cover in four contests prior to this winning streak. I’ll take Milwaukee to keep this thing rolling Monday with an important win.

Over/Under: Under 227

Milwaukee has gone under its totals in every game since the All-Star break, and is 0-8-1 to the over in the last nine games overall. The Clippers have gone under their totals in four of the six games since the All-Star break and might have some fatigue on the back-to-back set. I’ll take the under to hit in this one.