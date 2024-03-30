Muth wins 2024 Arkansas Derby after impressive trip from the outside

We will continue to have controversy at the pinnacle of horse racing, as the favorite Muth comfortably took home the 2024 Arkansas Derby on Saturday from Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Muth is trained by Bob Baffert, and his horses are ineligible to run in Kentucky due to a three-year suspension of the most decorated and controversial trainer of this era, the 100 points on on the Road to the Kentucky Derby will not be granted. The first Triple Crown race the Zedan Racing-owned colt could run is the Preakness Stakes later in May.

While the winner couldn’t quite get to the rail from the No. 7 gate early, he stayed just on the outside shoulder the fourth-place finisher Timberlake right until the start of the turn for home. As both the leaders began to get into gear, it was clear Muth still had plenty in the tank as they hit the front stretch.

If jockey Juan Hernandez needed it, there was more in the tank if another contender had pushed him. But it appears a horse that would be considered one of the favorites at the Run for the Roses won’t be appearing in Louisville.

Win: Muth

$6.60, $5.00, $3.80

Place: Just Steel

$16.20, $6.80

Show: Mystik Dan

$3.60

$1.00 Exacta 7-8 $61.40

$0.50 Trifecta 7-8-9 $110.00

$0.10 Superfecta 7-8-9-2 $43.94

$1.00 Daily Double 12-7 $12.20

Here’s the video of the 2024 Arkansas Derby