Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for Der Klassiker

Bundesliga play resumes after the international break with arguably the most storied rivalry in the league. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will match up in Der Klassiker Saturday, with both sides needing a result but for different reasons. Bayern Munich’s league winning streak is in major jeopardy with eight matches left, as the club is down 10 points to leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Borussia Dortmund are just one point ahead of RB Leipzig for the final Champions League spot for next year’s competition. This is the second meeting between the clubs this season with Bayern taking the first match 4-0.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayern Munich v. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: ESPN+, ESPN App

Moneyline odds

Bayern Munich: -270

Draw: +450

Borussia Dortmund: +500

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -270

Bayern has dominated this rivalry of late, winning nine of the last 10 meetings with one draw. That 2-2 result took place last season in the first meeting, but Bayern responded in the return game with a 4-2 win. The international break was huge for the German giants to get some key players back.

Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman are set to be available for Bayern, although Manuel Neuer will be out. On the flip side, Dortmund are really hurting on the injury front. Gregor Kobel is considered doubtful, while Marcel Sabitzer is out due to a suspension. Sebastian Haller remains sidelined for Dortmund.

This game has gone one way for so long that it’s hard to think it’ll be any different. Bayern are at home and will be healthier than Dortmund. The stakes are probably higher for the home side as well, as a win here would keep some pressure on Bayer Leverkusen. I’ll take Bayern Munich on the moneyline in this one.