UFL DFS lineup strategy, picks for Week 1

Spring football is back! And now it’s even better, as the XFL and USFL have merged to form the UFL this season. They’ve taken 16 teams and whittled them down to 8, which should help raise the bar for the whole league. But, as with any Spring league, there are plenty of unknowns going into any given season. That will always make Week 1 tough for gambling and fantasy sports, but hopefully we can give you a little help this week.

Quarterbacks

QB Chase Garbers, Brahmas vs. Defenders, $8,500

I will get to some safer plays than Garbers next, but I really like what’s happening in San Antonio with OC A.J. Smith taking over play-calling. Wade Phillips is the head coach, but Smith is a pass heavy coordinator and we’ve seen his Roughnecks’ offenses put up big numbers in 2020 with PJ Walker and despite poorer QB play last season, they were still a pass heavy team. Garber spent time with the Raiders and has now beaten out Quinten Dormady for the job. Smith had high praise for Garbers, comparing him to Walker.

The Defenders are 6-point favorites on the road, which sets up well for Garbers, who will have some strong receivers to throw to in Jontre Kirklin, Cody Latimer, and Marquez Stevenson.

QB A.J. McCarron, Battlehawks at Panthers, $11,000

McCarron is the top QB in the UFL going into the season. He put up big numbers last year and his wide receiver group is one of, if not the best in the league. McCarron led the league in touchdowns, completion percentage, and QB rating, among other best of the season stats. He should be your safest play at the position, while also being the most expensive.

Running Backs

RB Cam’Ron Harris, Defenders at Brahmas, $7,500

If you paid attention to the XFL last season you were probably hoping the Defenders top running back, Abram Smith, would be back for the season. Unfortunately, he suffered an ACL injury in camp. That leaves a big void for the Defenders, who were the run-happiest team in the league last year. The first back to get a shot at being that guy is Harris.

RB C.J. Marable, Stallions at Renegades, $7,900

Marable is a consistent back who sees a big percentage of the running back touches with the Stallions. The Stallions have one of the best offensive lines in the UFL and are just consistent winners, likely giving Marable plenty of chances near the goal line.

Marable’s backup, Ricky Person Jr., is going to see work, but he doesn’t do anything better than Marable, so should just be used as strictly a backup, while Larry Rountree won’t suit up for Week 1.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR Darrius Shepherd, Battlehawks at Panthers, $6,500

Rostering receivers getting passes from A.J. McCarron is good process and Shepherd’s price is much lower than I expected it would be. On the same team, Hakeem Butler is a better play as far as upside and floor, but his price tag is limiting. Playing both is a little risky, but I want Shepherd’s consistency and low price tag on my DFS team.

TE Sal Cannella, Renegades vs Stallions, $5,500

There are three strong tight end plays in the UFL, Cannella, Jace Sternberger and Cody Latimer. I like all three and would be happy to play any of them. What Cannella brings is consistency and a low price point. I don’t love any of the low-priced receivers that you’ll need if you want a McCarron-Butler stack, so I’d rather go after some medium priced talent that I can feel good about like Cannella. Sternberger is also cheap enough to be a cost saver, but I expect he’ll be rostered much more than Cannella.

WR Deon Cain, Stallions at Renegades, $5,900

Cain was the MVP of the Stallions championship win after securing three touchdown receptions. It capped off a strong finish to his 2023 season and has me believing he is ready to start this season strong. The Stallions have plenty or receivers plus Sternberger who can win targets and we haven’t see Matt Corral with this group, but Cain’s price and upside are tough to pass up.