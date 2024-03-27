Opening odds for Week 1 of the 2024 UFL season

The 2024 UFL season kicks off this weekend as all eight teams will be in action on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31. This marks the start of the first UFL season, as the league has merged the USFL and XFL.

In the first game of the weekend, the USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions take on the XFL Champion Arlington Renegades. The Stallions are favored in that one, but the Renegades also went 4-6 last season and got really hot in the playoffs with Luis Perez at the helm, while the Stallions have won back-to-back championships in the USFL. I still like Perez as the best QB in that game and give the Renegades a real chance.

Overall, the XFL division has the two biggest favorites, with the Battlehawks and Defenders as 6.5 and 6-point favorites respectively. They make the XFL the stronger division going into the season. But, I am intrigued by the San Antonio Brahmas under HC Wade Phillips and OC A.J Smith, formerly of the Roughnecks. This week will be a good test for them as they get they are big underdogs to a good Defenders team. If they can slow down their rushing attack with RB Abram Smith out for the season, I like their chances to make it a game.

With kickoff just around the corner, let’s take a look at the odds for each game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Arlington Renegades

Point spread: Birmingham -3.5

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Birmingham -175, Arlington +145

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Michigan Panthers

Point spread: St. Louis -6.5

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: St. Louis -290, Michigan +235

D.C. Defenders vs. San Antonio Brahmas

Point spread: D.C. -6

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: D.C. -278, San Antonio +225

Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Roughnecks

Point spread: Houston -1

Total: 41.5

Moneyline: Houston -115, Memphis -105