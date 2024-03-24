Mexico vs. USMNT: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for CONCACAF Nations League final

The 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League cycle will conclude Sunday evening when Mexico battles the United States men’s national team in the final. This is the dream scenario for CONCACAF and soccer fans, as these teams have developed a great rivalry over the years. The Americans have gotten the better of Mexico lately, winning four of the last six matchups with two draws. The most recent game was the 2023 CONCACAF Nations league semifinal, which USA won 3-0.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mexico v. USMNT

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Mexico: +210

Draw: +205

USA: +135

Moneyline pick: Draw +205

The Americans barely scraped by an injured Jamaica side, needing the help of an own goal late in stoppage time to get to extra time before Haji Wright put two in the back of the net during the last 30 minutes. United States will get Sergino Dest back from a suspension, but it remains to be seen how much he’ll play. It was important to get that Jamaica game out of the way, and there were likely some players already thinking about Sunday’s final before that game which led to Jamaica’s early goal. USA struggled to find the net for most of the game and finished with seven shots on target in 25 attempts.

Mexico was much more efficient in a 3-0 win over Panama, with all six of their shots finding the target. El Tri looked completely locked in, determined to set up a meeting with the Americans Sunday. There are no injuries or suspensions for Mexico, so this team should be at full strength.

As much as I’d like to believe Mexico will be as clinical as it was Thursday and USA will be as sloppy, these teams tend to match up well against each other of late. The Americans have had the upper hand in this particular competition, winning the 2021 Nations League final in extra time and the 2023 semifinal. I think this will be a draw in regular time and USA will find a way to win in the end. The Americans are slight favorites to win the match at -135 while Mexico is a +110 underdog on that offering.