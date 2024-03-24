Warriors vs. Timberwolves pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, March 24

The Golden State Warriors (36-33) will battle the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday evening in a matchup of two teams on opposite sides of the Western Conference postseason standings. The Warriors appear destined for the play-in tournament while the Timberwolves are fighting for the No. 1 seed. This is the third meeting between these teams this season, with Minnesota getting wins in the first two games.

Golden State is clean on the injury front. The Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert as questionable, though both are expected to play.

The Timberwolves are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 219.5. Minnesota is -135 on the moneyline while Golden State is +114.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -2.5

Despite their tremendous home record over the dynasty, the Warriors have actually been better on the road this season. They are 22-10 ATS as the road team, and 11-6 ATS as the road underdog. The problem here is the opponent. Minnesota has been dominant at home, going 24-9 straight up. The Timberwolves are 16-15-2 ATS as the home team and have slipped a bit at 12-15-2 ATS as a home favorite, but part of that is due to Karl-Anthony Towns being sidelined.

Golden State tends to show up on the road but this team has been far too inconsistent to back against a stellar Timberwolves squad. As long as Edwards and Gobert both suit up as expected, take Minnesota to cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

Home unders are a thing for the Timberwolves. They are 13-19-1 to the over at Target Center. The Warriors are 13-19 to the over as the road team, a sign they tend to play better defensively away from the Bay Area. One matchup went over this total while the second went under. There’s enough familiarity here where I think the trends do hold and we see another under between these teams. Despite some recent overs from both sides, I like the under in this one.