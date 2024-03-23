 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 starting grid: Max Verstappen claims pole at qualifying for 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid for Sunday at the Albert Park Circuit.

Max Verstappen has claimed his third pole of the 2024 Formula 1 season after earning the top starting lineup spot in Saturday’s qualifying for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was able to edge out Carlos Sainz, who finished second, and Sergio Perez, who claimed the third spot while Lando Norris finished right behind them in fourth.

It should be no surprise that Verstappen secured another pole position, the driver is currently in first place in the 2024 driver standings for the F1 campaign, at 51 points, a healthy 15 points ahead of Perez and 23 points in front of third-placer Charles Leclerc.

The Australian Grand Prix is set for midnight ET on Sunday.

2024 Australian Grand Prix starting lineup

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Carlos Sainz 55
3 Sergio Perez 11
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Charles Leclerc 16
6 Oscar Piastri 81
7 George Russell 63
8 Yuki Tsunoda 22
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Lewis Hamilton 44
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Valtteri Bottas 77
14 Kevin Magnussen 20
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Nico Hulkenberg 27
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Daniel Ricciardo 3
19 Guanyu Zhou 24

