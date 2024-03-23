F1 starting grid: Max Verstappen claims pole at qualifying for 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has claimed his third pole of the 2024 Formula 1 season after earning the top starting lineup spot in Saturday’s qualifying for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was able to edge out Carlos Sainz, who finished second, and Sergio Perez, who claimed the third spot while Lando Norris finished right behind them in fourth.

It should be no surprise that Verstappen secured another pole position, the driver is currently in first place in the 2024 driver standings for the F1 campaign, at 51 points, a healthy 15 points ahead of Perez and 23 points in front of third-placer Charles Leclerc.

The Australian Grand Prix is set for midnight ET on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook qualifying and race odds