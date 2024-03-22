Colorado’s KJ Simpson hits game-winning shot to knock Florida out of NCAA Tournament

Colorado’s KJ Simpson Jr. hit a dramatic near buzzer-beater with just seconds remaining to beat the No. 7 Florida Gators on Friday from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

It was good a March Madness moment as we’ve seen in 2024, as the junior Simpson took the sideline inbounds pass, and the Kahwi Leonard-type roll on the rim just added to the drama.

COLORADO GAME WINNER!!!!!



THIS IS WHAT MARCH IS ABOUT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TSzpV9mHrX — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 22, 2024

Simpson finished with 23 points on 7-12 from the field in the offensive explosion of a contest. As a team CU was a gaudy 34-54 from the field (63%), including 6-10 from three-point range in the defense-light battle.

For the Gators, who were without starting center Micah Handlogten due to a broken leg suffered in the SEC Tournament, Walter Clayton Jr. was terrific with 33 points on 10-17 from the field.

For the Buffs, the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles are up on Sunday in the second round. MU knocked off Western Kentucky 87-69 on Friday.