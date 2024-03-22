 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colorado’s KJ Simpson hits game-winning shot to knock Florida out of NCAA Tournament

The Buffs are on to the second round as the junior guard gets it done in the clutch.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson shoots against Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado’s KJ Simpson Jr. hit a dramatic near buzzer-beater with just seconds remaining to beat the No. 7 Florida Gators on Friday from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

It was good a March Madness moment as we’ve seen in 2024, as the junior Simpson took the sideline inbounds pass, and the Kahwi Leonard-type roll on the rim just added to the drama.

Simpson finished with 23 points on 7-12 from the field in the offensive explosion of a contest. As a team CU was a gaudy 34-54 from the field (63%), including 6-10 from three-point range in the defense-light battle.

For the Gators, who were without starting center Micah Handlogten due to a broken leg suffered in the SEC Tournament, Walter Clayton Jr. was terrific with 33 points on 10-17 from the field.

For the Buffs, the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles are up on Sunday in the second round. MU knocked off Western Kentucky 87-69 on Friday.

