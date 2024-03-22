How to watch F1 qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix via live stream

The 2024 F1 season continues this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The field arrived and has started practicing, with late broadcast times for American viewers. The field will run qualifying early Saturday morning in America, with a 1 a.m. start time.

Qualifying will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

The starting grid will be determined during a little over an hour of qualifying. The full 20-car field will run for 18 minutes in Q1 with the five slowest drivers dropped from the pack and slotted into P16-20. The remaining 15 drivers will compete for 15 minutes in Q2. The five slowest in that group will be dropped and occupy P11-15. The remaining ten drivers will run for 12 minutes in Q3 to determine pole position and the rest of the starting ten positions.

Max Verstappen is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was installed at -550 ahead of the first practice of the week and teammate Sergio Pérez followed at +750. A year ago, Verstappen claimed pole position in qualifying and then won the race the next day. He’s claimed pole and the checkered flag in each of the first two races of the 2024 season.

How to watch qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

