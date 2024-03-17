When is the 2024 NIT bracket announced on Selection Sunday?

The 2024 NCAA Tournament starts later this week, and the full bracket will be announced on Sunday starting at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. We’ll get extensive coverage of the bracket with plenty of immediate picks after it is unveiled. However, we can’t forget about the National Invitation Tournament.

The men’s NIT bracket reveal is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. The NIT Selection Special will air on ESPN2 with full matchups announced at that time.

The first round of the NIT will take place on March 19 and 20, the second round will take place March 23 and 24, and the quarterfinals will take place on March 26 and 27. The first three rounds will feature the higher seeds hosting games on campus sites. The semifinals and finals will take place at Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2 and 4. ESPN’s family of channels will air the entire tournament.

The field will consist of many of the bubble teams that miss out on the NCAA Tournament. Any regular season conference champion that lost in their conference tournament and does not receive and at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NIT.

We’ll update with the full bracket once it is unveiled. In the meantime, you can print out the bracket below to fill in the NIT field. If you can’t view the embedded image, we’ve got a PDF as well.