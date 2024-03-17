Suns vs. Bucks pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, March 17

The Phoenix Suns (39-28) will face the Milwaukee Bucks (43-24) in a 2021 NBA Finals rematch, although both teams have changed substantially since that title series. The Suns are coming off a win over the Hornets, while the Bucks defeated the 76ers in their last contest. This is the second meeting between these teams, with the Suns winning the first matchup 114-106.

The Suns are clean on the day-to-day injury front. The Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malik Beasley and MarJon Beauchamp as questionable, but the big news is Khris Middleton coming off the injury report for this game.

The Bucks are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225. Milwaukee is -135 on the moneyline while Phoenix is +114.

Suns vs. Bucks, 1 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -2

Antetokounmpo should suit up for this game, and Middleton returning will provide a boost to the Bucks. Even though Milwaukee is just 15-16-1 ATS as the home team, the Bucks are 26-7 straight up at home. The Suns are 14-17-1 ATS as the road team, but 6-6 ATS as the road underdog. Phoenix is 12-24-2 ATS coming off a win while Milwaukee is 19-23 ATS in the same category.

As long as the Bucks have Antetokounmpo in the lineup, I’ll take them to get some payback and split the season series with Phoenix.

Over/Under: Under 225

Phoenix is 29-37-1 to the over on the season while Milwaukee is 31-35-1 to the over. Since the All-Star break, the Suns have gone under in 10 of 12 games while the Bucks have gone under in nine of 11 games. The last meeting between these teams went under this line, so I’ll take the under once again hereo.