Clippers vs. Bulls pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, March 14

The Los Angeles Clippers (41-23) will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they start a back-to-back set on the road Thursday against the Chicago Bulls (32-34). The Bulls themselves are on the second night of a back-to-back set after defeating the Pacers Wednesday in overtime. This is the second meeting between these teams, with the Clippers taking the first game 112-102.

The biggest injury story is surrounding Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, who is officially considered questionable with back spasms. Leonard left the arena Tuesday with back spasms because he was unable to sit on the bench comfortably, so there’s some reason to worry here for LA. James Harden is considered questionable with a shoulder issue but he played in the last game. The Bulls will be without Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams, but we’ll see if anyone else sits on the second night of a back-to-back set later in the day when the official injury report is released.

The Clippers are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 214. Los Angeles is -245 on the moneyline while Chicago is +200.

Clippers vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -6.5

The Clippers are 28-24 ATS as a favorite this season, with a 12-10 ATS mark as a road favorite. The Bulls are solid as a home underdog at 8-6-1 ATS and have been decent when facing a rest disadvantage at 6-4-1 ATS. They are 6-5 ATS on the second night of back-to-back sets. The Clippers are 10-5 ATS with a rest advantage.

The last meeting between these teams nearly a week ago resulted in Los Angeles winning by double digits. Leonard, Harden and Paul George all played in that game. We can expect Harden and George to suit up tonight, and that should be enough for the Clippers to sweep the season series with the Bulls coming off an overtime game Wednesday. Take LA to cover.

Over/Under: Over 214

This is a tale of two teams. The Clippers are 26-36-2 to the over on the year while the Bulls are 35-30-1. Chicago is 7-4 to the over on the second night of a back-to-back set. Even if Leonard doesn’t suit up for the Clippers, I think the over hits on a relatively lower number.