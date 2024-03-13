Warriors vs. Mavericks pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, March 13

The Golden State Warriors (34-30)will continue their three-game road trip with a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (37-28) on Wednesday. Tipoff from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be available in local markets. This is the second of four matchups this season between these teams, with Dallas taking the first 132-122 back in December.

Golden State’s injury report only has one player on it, but it’s Stephen Curry. He will not play on Wednesday and is still working back from his ankle injury. Curry is expected to practice with the team on Friday and could return to game action on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas’ injury report is also brief, with just guard Brandon Williams ruled out with a left wrist sprain.

The Mavericks are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dallas has -278 moneyline odds, while Golden State is installed as the +225 underdog. The point total is set at 233.

Warriors vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -7

Golden State ended its two-game losing streak with a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Dallas has continued its streaky play and is riding a three-game win streak after dropping three in a row before that. The Warriors are the fourth-best team against the spread in the league, covering in 55.6% of their games. The Mavericks have covered the spread in 53.9% of their games, the seventh-best mark in the league. Still, no Curry will make it hard for Golden State to cover, so I’m siding with Dallas.

Over/Under: Over 233

Even without Curry, the Warriors have scored at least 112 points in each of their last two games. The Mavs have scored at least 114 in five straight, including 142 and 127, respectively, in their last two games. This Western Conference matchup should hit the over.