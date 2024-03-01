Stallions, Battlehawks, Defenders top UFL championship odds ahead of 2024 season

The UFL 2024 title odds are out at DraftKings Sportsbook and the Birmingham Stallions are the favorites to take the championship at +300. That might be in part due to the Stallions signing quarterback Matt Corral, who was the Carolina Panther’s third-round pick in 2022. But, the Stallions went 8-2 in the USFL last season, winning the title, their second in two seasons under Skip Holtz. There is of course plenty of turnover, but the sytem in place is a winning one.

The UFL merges the USFL and XFL into one league. That is great news for fans who want to see good football, as the talent was dispersed too thinly last season. That of course doesn’t mean we’re getting starting caliber NFL quarterbacks on every team, but with quarterback play being the major downfall of spring leagues, the UFL will have more concentrated talent at the position this season.

Jordan Ta’amu was one of the best quarterbacks in the XFL last season and will return to the Defenders, who are tied for second in the title odds at +380. A.J. McCarron, who won MVP of the XFL last season will also return to the St. Louis Battlehawks, who are also at +380. McCarron, who had a great 2023 season, also returned to the NFL to play with the Bengals as a backup last year and appears to have a better offensive line this season.

2024 UFL Title Odds:

Birmingham Stallions +300

St. Louis BattleHawks +380

DC Defenders +380

Arlington Renegades +475

Houston Roughnecks +650

Memphis Showboats +800

Michigan Panthers +1300

San Antonio Brahmas +1500

With so much turnover for spring league teams, it is tough to keep a consistent thing going, but the Stallions have done exactly that. But for betting, ‘dI rather go with some long shots here, due to the big changes to team structure after the merger.

I like the longest of long shots, as Wade Phillips takes over the San Antonio Brahmas at head coach. That means A.J. Smith will take over as offensive coordinator and he put together a strong offense with the Houston Roughnecks last season, where both he and Phillips coached. Add in Phillips’ ability to push defensive play to its peak, and I like their chances at great odds.