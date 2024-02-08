Timberwolves vs. Bucks pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, February 8

Two of the best teams in the NBA will attempt to get back to winning ways Thursday when the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-16) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (33-18). The Timberwolves are coming off a loss to the Bulls in overtime, while the Bucks have lost two in a row after dropping Tuesday’s contest against the Suns. This is the first meeting between these teams this season.

The Timberwolves are clean on the injury front. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains probable for Milwaukee along with Jae Crowder and Brook Lopez, while Damian Lillard is questionable. Khris Middleton is out after suffering an ankle sprain against the Suns Tuesday.

The Bucks are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and the total comes in at 226.5. Milwaukee is -115 on the moneyline while Minnesota is -105.

Timberwolves vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -1

Minnesota has been excellent at home this season behind its stellar defense but that changes on the road. The Timberwolves are 16-11 on the road straight up and 12-15 ATS, while the Bucks are 21-5 straight up at home. Milwaukee is 10-14-1 ATS as the home team but this is essentially a pick ‘em.

The Bucks are 12-5 straight up after a loss and even though they dropped the last contest in this situation Tuesday, I like them to get the win here against Minnesota.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

Both teams are trending to the under of late and I actually think there are real slippages here. Milwaukee’s offense hasn’t been as competent since the coaching change but Minnesota’s defense isn’t as good on the road.

The Bucks have gone under their totals in seven of the last 10 games, including the last five. The Timberwolves have the same over/under mark in their last 10 games as well. I like the under here, even on a relatively lower number.