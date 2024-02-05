Mavericks vs. 76ers pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, February 5

Update: Doncic and Kleber are both in, and the Mavericks are now 3.5-point favorites. The total comes in at 244.5. I still like Dallas as the ATS pick, and I like the under even with Dallas having both guys in.

The Dallas Mavericks (26-23) and Philadelphia 76ers (30-18) will face off Monday evening in a matchup of two teams with title aspirations, although those hopes have taken some significant hits over the last few weeks. Both teams are hoping to bounce back from losses, and this is the first meeting between them this season.

Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber are listed as questionable for the Mavericks, while Kyrie Irving is probable. Dante Exum and Dereck Lively are out. Tobias Harris is questionable for the 76ers, while Joel Embiid, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton are out.

The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 242. Dallas is -125 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +105.

Mavericks vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -1.5

The 76ers have played plenty of games without Embiid in the fold, but they haven’t won a lot of them. Philadelphia is 29-19 ATS on the season but has covered just twice in the last eight games. The Mavericks are 24-25 ATS and haven’t covered the spread in their last four games.

With Embiid out, even Harris coming in would not move the needle much for the 76ers. Doncic being in the mix would likely push this line more in Dallas’ favor, so I’ll take the Mavericks at this line and hope the star guard does eventually suit up.

Over/Under: Under 242

Both teams have been trending in opposite directions on totals of late. The Mavericks have gone under on their totals in six of the last eight games, while the 76ers have gone over their totals in five of the last seven. However, Embiid being out pushes me towards thinking Philadelphia’s offense will struggle which should help the under hit.