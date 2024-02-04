Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for Madrid Derby

La Liga leaders Real Madrid will hope to keep their winning ways going in league play when they host Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby Sunday. Real Madrid have won seven league matches in a row, while Atletico Madrid have won their last three matches. These teams have met three times this season across all competitions, with Atletico Madrid winning two matches and Real Madrid winning one.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Real Madrid v. Atletico Madrid

Date: Sunday, February 4

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: ESPN+, ESPN App

Moneyline odds

Real Madrid: -145

Draw: +290

Atletico Madrid: +330

Moneyline pick: Draw +290

It’s hard to pick against Real Madrid to win given the current streak but Atletico Madrid have had their number this season. The issue for the lesser Madrid club is the injury report, particularly with Alvaro Morata and Jose Gimenez. Those two have been important pieces for Diego Simeone’s side.

Real Madrid should be at full strength for this clash, as the injury bug from earlier in the campaign seems to have gone away. This is the first of two key matches for Los Blancos to start February, and it’s a rivalry game too.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid pull away at home but I do like Simeone to put together a nice gameplan with the talent he has and punch above his weight. There’s enough familiarity and good results for Atleti this season against Real Madrid to feel good about taking a draw at +290.