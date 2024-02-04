Inter Milan vs. Juventus: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for Derby d’Italia

One of Italy’s most storied soccer rivalries will add another chapter Sunday when Inter Milan host Juventus in the Derby d’Italia. These teams drew 1-1 in the previous meeting are are in a race with each other for the league title. Inter Milan have won their last three league matches, while Juventus saw a eight-match winning streak in Serie A end with a draw against Empoli.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Milan v. Juventus

Date: Sunday, February 4

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds

Inter Milan: -125

Draw: +240

Juventus: +350

Moneyline pick: Inter Milan -125

Both teams are in fine form at the moment, which makes this one of the most high-stakes derby games. These are two of the best defensive sides in the league with 23 combined goals allowed, but Inter Milan have the more dynamic offense with 50 goals scored.

The home side are clean on the injury front, with only former Juventus wingback Juan Cuadrado out of action. Mattia De Sciglio is out for Juventus, while Paul Pogba remains suspended. However, Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot are expected to be available, while Tiago Djalo is a 50-50 proposition.

In a match that is expected to be tight, I typically back the home side to get the win. That would be Inter Milan in this case.