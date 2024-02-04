Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for Premier League match

A huge match in the Premier League title race will take place Sunday when Arsenal host Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London. These teams drew in their prior domestic match of the season at Anfield 1-1. Liverpool are currently at the top of the table with 51 points and have a game in hand on Arsenal, but the Gunners can make up some important ground if they get a win at home.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Liverpool

Date: Sunday, February 4

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: Peacock

Moneyline odds

Arsenal: +130

Draw: +265

Liverpool: +200

Moneyline pick: Arsenal +130

The Gunners suffered a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup two weeks after their 1-1 draw at Anfield against the Reds. This season effectively feels like the “Last Dance” for Liverpool’s roster with Jurgen Klopp stepping down, and the Reds want to make sure this campaign results in as many trophies as possible. A win here would be huge for Liverpool to create some separation at the top of the table.

There’s plenty of injuries on both sides but none is bigger than Mohamed Salah being out. Darwin Nunez is in doubt for the clash but hasn’t officially been ruled out by Klopp yet. Kostas Tsimikas didn’t play at all in January and Thiago Alcantara is still sidelined. For Arsenal, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu are out along with Jurrien Timber. Thomas Partey had a setback in training and is considered doubtful, as is Gabriel Jesus.

Liverpool have largely been unable to put away the top teams this season, with recent draws against Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal. With Salah out, I like Arsenal to take all three points at home.