Bucks vs. Mavericks pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, February 3

Two contenders meet Saturday evening when the Milwaukee Bucks (32-16) face off against the Dallas Mavericks (26-22). Milwaukee has lost the last two games, while Dallas is coming off a big loss to Timberwolves. This is the second meeting between these teams, with the Bucks winning the first contest 131-125. Khris Middleton didn’t play in that matchup for the Bucks while Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic were both in for the Mavericks.

Doncic is in for Saturday’s encounter but both Irving and Dereck Lively are considered doubtful. Derrick Jones Jr. is questionable while Maxi Kleber is probable.

The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook while the total comes in at 246. Milwaukee is -185 on the moneyline while Dallas is +154.

Bucks vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4.5

Milwaukee actually hasn’t been that great as the favorite this season with a 17-27-1 ATS record. The Bucks have covered the spread just two times in the last 10 games. The Mavericks are 4-6 ATS as home underdogs this season and have covered the spread just three times in the last 10 games.

Without Irving and Lively, it’s hard to see the Mavericks pushing the Bucks even with Doncic on the floor. After a shocking loss to Portland Wednesday, the Bucks have had enough time to recover and should come out hard. Back Milwaukee to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 246

Both teams trend to the over. Milwaukee is 28-20 to the over, while Dallas is 25-22-1 to the over. The Mavericks are 13-13 to the over as the home team while the Bucks are 11-11 to the over as the road team. Even with Irving out for the Mavericks, I like the total to go over this high mark. The last game between these two went over this number by 10 points.