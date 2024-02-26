NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Monday, February 26 on DraftKings Sportsbook

We’re working with a small, four-game slate tonight around the association. Nonetheless, there’s value to be found!

In this article, I’m going to break down four of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

There’s a slim chance some of you don’t even know who Vince Williams Jr. is.

Honestly, that would be understandable, as the Grizzlies have distanced themselves from relevance this season due to an unfortunate litany of injuries. That said, in their absence, a few Memphis role players have stepped up, and Williams is one of them.

Back in January, he earned a four-year deal with the Grizzlies for the most guaranteed money ever given to a player who was previously on a two-way deal. Williams has stepped into a significant rotational role for his squad, specifically as of late.

The versatile guard has played at least 31 minutes in each of his last nine games, hitting this over in eight of those contests. Tonight, he’ll draw a favorable matchup against the Nets, who rank bottom-10 in defensive rating and are, quite frankly, a disaster at the moment.

As long as Williams sees his typical workload, he should continue to rack up the points and dimes.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

This line just feels a bit too low considering the numbers Hart has been putting up lately.

It’s no secret that the Knicks have been struggling lately with Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson all sidelined. They’ve dropped five of their last six games, and Tom Thibodeau has been searching for answers on the offensive end.

While it hasn’t necessarily translated to wins, Hart has been one of the key guys who has stepped up significantly for his squad in the scoring department. The jack of all trades has cleared this total with relative ease in four of his last six games. Over that stretch, his usage rate and minutes have also seen large bumps, respectively.

Tonight, the Knicks face off against Detroit. Normally, that would put this one in blowout territory and make me stay away from overs for key players. However, with how much offensive firepower New York is lacking, this one should stay close long enough for Hart to see his standard workload.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Haliburton has hit this total with steals alone in three of his last four games, including a four-steal night on Sunday. The superstar guard averages a combined 1.8 steals and blocks this season.

One of the best defensive prospects in recent memory, Thompson racks up steals in his sleep. The versatile wing has recorded two takeaways in six of his last 10 games.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Monday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.