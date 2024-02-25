Lakers vs. Suns pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, February 25

Sunday’s NBA slate will feature a potential Western Conference play-in matchup featuring the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Los Angeles (31-27) was triumphant at home on Friday, taking down the Spurs in a 123-118 victory. The Lakers notched their first victory post All-Star break as LeBron James delivered 30 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds while Anthony Davis had 28 points and 13 boards. Phoenix (33-24) lost both of their games coming out of the break, last falling at the Rockets in a 114-110 loss on Friday. The Suns stormed back from a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter, but weren’t able to catch back up with Houston.

On the injury front, LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) are both listed as questionable for the Lakers. For the Suns, Bradley Beal (hamstring) is once again out while Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) is probable for this matchup.

Phoenix enters the game as a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 241. The Suns are listed as a -166 moneyline favorite, making the Lakers a +140 underdog.

Lakers vs. Suns, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -4

After dropping two straight coming out of the All-Star break, I expect for there to be a heightened sense of urgency on Phoenix’s part. The Suns shot just 40% against the Rockets on Friday and they most likely win that game if just a few more shots fall their way. They are at home against an L.A. team that is prone to letdowns with a 12-19 record against the spread following wins. I’m taking the Suns to cover.

Over/Under: Under 241

236 was the highest total of the four previous games between these two clubs as both teams have matched up well against each other on defense. I expect the same this afternoon as this should be a race to 110. I’m taking the under here.