Was Duke center Kyle Filipowski injured during court storm after loss to Wake Forest?

The video doesn’t look great for the Blue Devils star center.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Duke Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

5:02 p.m. update: Filipowski talked about the court storming incident after the game.

4:42 p.m. update: Kyle Filipowski sprained his ankle according to Duke head coach Jon Scheyer. To no surprise, he was furious about the situation and questioned when court storming would be banned.

Duke center Kyle Filipowski appears to have been injured following the team’s 83-79 road loss at Wake Forest on Saturday. The sophomore collided with Wake students as they stormed the court immediately after the upset and he was seen being helped to the locker room as he was limping.

The issue of court/field storming has been a topic of discussion in both college basketball and college football in recent years with heightened concerns over player safety. A similar incident happened last month when an Ohio State fan collided with Iowa star Caitlin Clark following the Buckeyes’ upset victory over the Hawkeyes. Clark had the wind knocked out of her and spoke about the incident afterwards.

We should get word about Filipowski’s status soon as it would be a huge blow to the Blue Devils if he were to miss time because of this. The 7’0” big man was averaging 16.9 points and 8.2 rebounds prior to Saturday’s game and dropped 17 and 8 in the loss. Duke is currently ranked No. 8 in the country and is trying to keep pace with rival North Carolina for the ACC regular season championship.

