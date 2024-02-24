Was Duke center Kyle Filipowski injured during court storm after loss to Wake Forest?

5:02 p.m. update: Filipowski talked about the court storming incident after the game.

"I absolutely feel like it was personal, intentional for sure." @DukeMBB's Kyle Filipowski after today's loss to Wake Forest where fans rushed the court. HC Jon Scheyer said Filipowski was injured as he was trying to leave the court. @WFMY @SilkyGilkey pic.twitter.com/jQdzRub0Ng — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) February 24, 2024

4:42 p.m. update: Kyle Filipowski sprained his ankle according to Duke head coach Jon Scheyer. To no surprise, he was furious about the situation and questioned when court storming would be banned.

“When are we going to ban court storming?”



Jon Scheyer on Kyle Filipowski spraining his ankle in the court storming at Wake Forest, and he also points to what happened to Caitlin Clark at Ohio State, a month ago. pic.twitter.com/VCdMJXRywl — Will Dalton (@thewilldalton) February 24, 2024

Duke center Kyle Filipowski appears to have been injured following the team’s 83-79 road loss at Wake Forest on Saturday. The sophomore collided with Wake students as they stormed the court immediately after the upset and he was seen being helped to the locker room as he was limping.

"That should not happen. That right there is why court-storming should not happen."



ESPN's Mike Monaco weighs in on court-storming after Duke's Kyle Filipowski hurt following Wake Forest's upset win over Duke. pic.twitter.com/cUf1G8EYw0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 24, 2024

Here is another angle of the injury suffered by Kyle Filipowski during the court storm. pic.twitter.com/vuTFEw9kjD — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 24, 2024

The issue of court/field storming has been a topic of discussion in both college basketball and college football in recent years with heightened concerns over player safety. A similar incident happened last month when an Ohio State fan collided with Iowa star Caitlin Clark following the Buckeyes’ upset victory over the Hawkeyes. Clark had the wind knocked out of her and spoke about the incident afterwards.

We should get word about Filipowski’s status soon as it would be a huge blow to the Blue Devils if he were to miss time because of this. The 7’0” big man was averaging 16.9 points and 8.2 rebounds prior to Saturday’s game and dropped 17 and 8 in the loss. Duke is currently ranked No. 8 in the country and is trying to keep pace with rival North Carolina for the ACC regular season championship.