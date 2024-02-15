Odds for Tiger Woods to make the cut at the 2024 Genesis Invitational

The 2024 Genesis Invitational tees off from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California on Thursday, February 15. Tiger Woods is hosting the tournament, and received a sponsor exemption to play in the limited field. The Genesis is a signature event on the PGA TOUR, which means that a more exclusive field will compete for a significantly increased purse. However, despite the field of 71 teeing off on Thursday, there will still be a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

There is a reality in which every single golfer makes the cut, which is determined by the top 50 plus ties, as well as any player within 10 strokes of the lead outside of the top 50. With just 71 golfers, the cut rule will push the majority of the field through to the weekend.

Can Tiger Woods make the cut?

He has not competed at an official PGA TOUR event since the 2023 Masters. He also played in his own Hero World Challenge in December, an unofficial event, where he shot an even score over four days.

The last time Woods missed the cut at the Genesis was 2019. Last year, he made it through to the weekend and grabbed a T45 finish. However, there is always the chance that he has to withdraw due to injury, which has happened in multiple tournaments in the last several years.

Despite growing up on and around Riviera, Woods has never won the Genesis Invitational. Unsurprisingly, due to the elevated nature of the field, Woods has the worst odds to make the cut out of any golfer, coming in at -110 to make at DraftKings Sportsbook. For reference, Scottie Scheffler, who is favored to win the event, has -2000 odds to make the cut. Woods is the only golfer not in the plus-money to miss the cut, coming in at -125.

Tiger’s Top 10 odds are +900, his Top 20 odds are +350, and his Top 30 odds are +190.