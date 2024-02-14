Fantasy baseball: Why history says spend big on top rookies like Jackson Holliday

Of the many debates that rage around the fantasy baseball community come draft season, among the fiercest involves rookies — more specifically, how aggressive you should be in targeting them.

Some owners take them off their boards entirely, arguing that rookies’ lack of big-league track record and often so-so standing with projection systems as reasons to ignore them at their inevitably inflated ADP. Others, meanwhile, will tell you that you can’t win your league without taking those kinds of big swings — success stories like Corbin Carroll and Gunnar Henderson last year suggest that projection systems are missing the upside present in the game’s top prospects, a rare chance to acquire early-round value at a slight discount.

With big names like No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday, Rangers outfielders Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford and Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio again rocketing up draft boards this spring, figuring out which side of the argument to fall on is as important as ever. So let’s get to the bottom of it using cold, hard data: I went back and looked at every top-100 prospect (per Baseball Prospectus) with an ADP (using historical NFBC data) inside the top 100 and top 150 overall each year from 2014 to 2023 to see how they fared in their first big-league seasons.

Obviously, every player is different, and the history of one top prospect isn’t proof positive one way or the other about how another top prospect is going to pan out. They are their own players, with their own development paths, and their results will be their own. But what does history tell us about which way you should lean regarding big-name youngsters? Read on to find out.

Top 10 prospects in fantasy drafts so far in 2024

First, for context, here are the 10 most expensive prospects in drafts this year based on NFBC ADP data:

Top 10 fantasy prospects for 2024 by ADP Prospect Rank Player Team Position Current ADP Prospect Rank Player Team Position Current ADP 4 Evan Carter TEX OF 126.02 2 Wyatt Langford TEX OF 157.49 6 Jackson Chourio MIL OF 157.68 25 Noelvi Marte CIN SS/3B 162.39 1 Jackson Holliday BAL SS 202.82 3 Junior Caminero TB 3B 228.36 44 Kyle Harrison SFG LHP 276.82 14 Jordan Lawlar ARI SS 351.3 9 Paul Skenes PIT RHP 390.37 37 Kyle Manzardo CLE 1B 395.2

Holliday is the buzziest name, arguably the top prospect in baseball ever since the Orioles took him No. 1 overall a couple of years ago. But Langford might be the most enticing fantasy prospect in the Minors, a historically awesome college hitter with the Florida Gators who appears on the fast track to Texas. Jackson Chourio seems like he might well win an Opening Day job with the Brewers with a strong camp, while Noelvi Marte is one of some 15 promising young infielders in Cincinnati.

Prospects drafted inside top 100, 2014-2023

What can the past tell us about where you should be targeting these players in drafts? As you can see below, the track records of prospects taken inside the top 100 overall is actually shockingly strong. (Auction values courtesy of the FanGraphs auction calculator.)

Prospects drafted inside top 100, 2014-2023 Player Year Price Value Player Year Price Value Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2019 51.06 -$0.79 Randy Arozarena 2021 57.47 $19.12 Corey Seager 2016 60.05 $18.70 Billy Hamilton 2014 62.02 $15.41 Corbin Carroll 2023 62.16 $35.47 Bobby Witt Jr. 2022 82.22 $22.21 Kris Bryant 2015 84.77 $23.55 Gunnar Henderson 2023 90.55 $19.02 Victor Robles 2019 94.07 $12.54

Okay, so it’s not a great sign that the most expensive rookie in fantasy drafts over the past decade was a flop: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was basically a replacement-level option at first base in his first big-league season, hitting .272 with 15 homers, and just 121 combined runs and RBI in 123 games. Of course, those numbers from a 20-year-old with no MLB experience are tremendously encouraging in terms of real-life baseball, but substantially less valuable in fantasy — particularly because he didn’t steal a single base.

Which brings us to key point: If you’re targeting a prospect in your draft, try to make sure they’re bringing four- or five-category skill sets to the table. The learning curve in the Majors is real, but even if a player’s bat isn’t ready, they can always run their way into some decent value — especially given the current state of stolen bases around the league. With the exception of Guerrero Jr. and Seager — who was an almost-immediate sensation, dropping into the top of the Dodgers lineup to hit .308/.365/.512 with 105 runs and 26 homers — every other player on the above list posted double-digit steals as a rookie. And it’s no coincidence that they all turned a profit: Not only did eight of the nine provide at least $12 in value, but they actually collectively outperformed other players drafted between 50 and 100 in that time frame.

Average of rookies: $18.36

$18.36 Average of all players: $7.3

The lesson here? If a rookie pushes his way into the top 100 in ADP, you should be pretty confident that they’ll be a very good player — especially if they promise stat-stuffing contributions. How does that hold as we get a bit deeper into drafts?

Prospects drafted 100-150, 2014-2023

There’s not quite as much of a profit to be found here, but the evidence still supports bullishness — with one major exception.

Prospects drafted 100-150, 2014-2023 Player Year Price Value Player Year Price Value Ian Anderson 2021 100.35 -$2.79 Ronald Acuna Jr. 2018 100.55 $18.22 Jorge Soler 2015 103.29 -$4.99 Eloy Jimenez 2019 111.94 $8.61 Steven Matz 2016 115.11 $2.30 Andrew Benintendi 2017 119.12 $18.12 Ke'Bryan Hayes 2021 132.23 -$5.97 Sixto Sanchez 2021 138.7 NA Keibert Ruiz 2022 145.89 $2.74

The two biggest busts here, by far, are pitchers. Anderson looked great in the shortened 2020, striking out 67 batters across 50 innings including the playoffs, but he was middling in his true rookie season — 3.58 ERA, 1.231 WHIP, 8.7 K/9 — and things have only gotten worse for him since. Sanchez arrived with even more hype and was similarly brilliant in his rookie season, but he hasn’t thrown a pitch in the Majors since then. It’s hard to account for injuries, but we do know that pitchers are far more susceptible and are a far riskier demographic overall. (Matz was fine as a rookie, finishing sixth in NL ROY voting, but still: The evidence seems to suggest that it’s a far more treacherous jump for a pitcher to make.)

Which is all to say that, yes, I think chasing rookies at market value is probably a pretty smart strategy — or, at least, it has been. That doesn’t mean that this year’s rookie class is going to be chock full of superstars; again, make each individual evaluation for yourself. The point, really, is that betting on top prospects over the past decade has paid off pretty reliably. If you like the profile of a given rookie this year, don’t let their inexperience or the perceived risk talk you out of it.