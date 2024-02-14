Clippers vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, February 14

The Golden State Warriors (26-25) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (35-17) on Wednesday, February 14. Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. This will be the Clippers last game before the All-Star break, while the Warriors will play again Thursday.

Los Angeles will be without small forward Kawhi Leonard, who is dealing with a left adductor strain. The Clippers will also be without point guard Bones Hyland and power forward P.J. Tucker, who were both sent home from the team on Wednesday.

Golden State has a light injury report as point guard Chris Paul is not expected to play due to a hand injury. He has shown signs of improvement as he did some individual drill work after Tuesday’s team practice.

The Warriors are the 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Golden State is the -142 moneyline favorite, while Los Angeles is installed as the +120 underdog. The point total is set at 233.5.

Clippers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -3

Despite it only being mid-February, this will be the fourth and final matchup between these Pacific Division opponents. The Warriors won the first meeting 120-114, with the Clippers taking game two 113-112 and game three 121-113. Golden State has covered 54% of its games, which is the ninth-best percentage in the league. Los Angeles is not far behind and has covered the spread in 53.9% of its games.

The Clippers went 1-2 in their recent homestand and will be without Leonard, one of their best players. The Warriors have won five in a row and are the best team in the NBA at covering the spread after a win (17-7-1). Take Golden State to get a win.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

Golden State has had 54.9% of its games hit the over, which is the eighth-most in the league. Los Angeles hasn’t been as successful with 58.8% of their games hitting the under. In their five-game win streak, the Warriors are scoring an average of 121.8 points per game. The Clippers have scored 114 points per game in their last five, but they had Leonard in each game. Golden State is in a groove offensively, but the lack of Leonard has me hesitant to think that Los Angeles will have enough firepower left to help the over hit while missing their top scorer. I like the under.